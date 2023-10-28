Home page World

From: Momir Takac

Split

A dispute has broken out in a Berlin apartment building over whether one should play the piano with the window open. It is carried out with pieces of paper.

Berlin – A new anonymous note complaint is making the rounds online. This is about disturbing the peace caused by a piano player and not – as in another case – about a discussion about rest times. The special thing here: The piano player beat the neighbor with his own weapons.

The neighborhood dispute apparently took place in an apartment building in Berlin and is on the Instagram-Channel Notes of Berlin been made public. We don’t know whether the paper was placed directly on the front door or in the hallway. In any case, a resident complained with the following text: “Not everyone likes your strumming. To practice your fingers, just close the window or move to the flat land and take your piano with you.” In another In a note dispute, a resident complained about a piano player’s lack of progress.

Hostile piano player counters complaint note with his own note

The accused also countered the accusation with a note that he obviously created very neatly: He took a photo of the complaint, put a quote from the German poet Johann Gottfried Seume underneath it and rounded it off with a ruling from the Federal Court of Justice from 2018. This had determined that “noise effects caused by playing and practicing music at home are reasonable within certain limits”. The note ends with the greeting: “With this in mind, here’s to a pleasant and musical neighborhood.”

The piano player receives support from users. One person sees the paper as a “very friendly way of saying ‘kiss my ass’.” Another gave him some “fresh air” and suggested “having a conversation with each other.”

Complaint note to piano player: “Closing windows shouldn’t be so difficult”

But residents also agree with him. One person wrote “free strumming for all” on the note and drew a heart around it. One user thinks it’s “nice that the other neighbors support him.” Also at Reddit circulated Noise complaint note that was creatively countered.

But there are also sympathizers of the neighbor who felt harassed. “I wouldn’t dream of opening windows while playing the piano,” writes one. One could be considerate. “Closing windows while making music shouldn’t be so difficult,” says another comment. In Mannheim roommates wrote a note to a neighbor because of his “moaning and wailing throughout the building.” (mt)