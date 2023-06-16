Matteo Salvini will hardly agree to dissolve the Carroccio in a large container where Meloni will inevitably be the leader





The project, in the background and in perspective, is that of a large single conservative party. Giorgia Meloni’s goal, advised by her loyalists, first of all the Minister of Defense Guido Crosetto, is precisely to arrive at a single large political force by overcoming the three-legged centre-right. Of course it can not happen immediately and after the death of Silvio Berlusconi the important thing is to keep standing Come on Italy at least until the European elections of June 2024, avoiding the disintegration and exit also towards the Third Pole (see the signals that arrived today from the former blue minister Mariastella Gelmini).

On this point the axis with is fundamental Marina Berlusconi which, as he wrote Affaritaliani.it (read here) has solidified in recent months. The ex Cavaliere’s family has no intention of continuing to pay off Forza Italia’s debts in the future, as did his father, and therefore after next year’s Europeans, whatever the result of the party founded by Berlusconi, the aggregation operation will start. The project first envisages a federation to then arrive at a real conservative party.

