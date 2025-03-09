That The piano manicure It has become the trend in nail enamels more sought after in Spain should not surprise us. And even less if the “guilty” that it is the subject of all eyes is The singer Dua Lipa.

The key to Triumph of this nail color It is the fact that it is not something extravagant or that it costs a lot to do. Moreover, you can achieve yourself at home if you wish. And it is that the key to the piano manicure is that the black color of the nails shines as much as the tail of a gleaming piano does. That is, goodbye mate, hello Incredibly beautiful nails with a dark tone as the protagonist.

What is piano manicure?



The piano manicure It is characterized by being black and putting on it a ‘top coat’ that contributes a lot of brightness (which does not glimpse). In this way, it is achieved that the color reaches and monopolizes all eyes, which gives a touch of sophistication to your look.

This type of Nail polish In recent months. Already on New Year’s Eve, the artist showed the black color of her manicure. A tone that was hypnotic and has taken during these weeks in events such as the Chanel Haute Couture Parade held on January 28.

How to make piano manicure at home?



The piano manicure is blackwithout decorations or glitter. Basic and simple, sophisticated and neutral. Therefore, doing it at home is quite simple.

The first step is to prepare the nails well and file them to give it the desired shape.

Apply a protective base so that the posterior enamel adheres correctly and protects the nails.

It was time to put the color, choose a black tone and put two layers, at least.

Finally, seal with a bright ‘top’ top ‘, the trick to get piano manicure to shine as it deserves.

