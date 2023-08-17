“We were already in the garage to check the work in progress in the building when we heard heartbreaking screams, we thought of an argument, then the screams became even more heartbreaking and at that point we decided to go and see. The scene we found ourselves in front of was terrible”. This is what a condominium tells us of the complex of buildings in Piano di Sorrento where the body of a woman not yet identified was found in the trunk of a car. The car was parked in a condominium area in via San Massimo.

According to some witnesses, the victim was stabbed by a man dressed in black as he was opening the tailgate of the car: after the murder, the body ended up in the trunk and the man was seen fleeing on a moped. The woman had reported her ex for stalking.

“We went for a run – continues the woman reconstructing the following moments – When we arrived we saw something scary. This woman stabbed inside the hood of the car. There was a slipper on the ground, she had her face covered perhaps in an attempt to defend herself, it was terrible. Whoever called us told us that they heard screams and entering the garage saw the body but did not see who did it… Instead a lady from the building opposite saw a man running out, dressed in black, trousers and black long-sleeved shirt, with a fisherman’s hat, a dagger in his hand stained with running blood”.

“At that point – continues the lady – the husband of the condominium who had appeared took the motorbike to chase him but lost track of him. Continuing the search, however, he found the cap on the ground, in the San Liborio area. Cap that the carabinieri have recovered. In the meantime we called the police and the ambulance, we thought she was still alive, we soon realized that this was not the case ”.

The woman had reported her ex for stalking. The victim’s name has not yet been released

awaiting the end of the findings of the coroner on the spot with the magistrate on duty and for all family members to be informed. However, the Carabinieri believe they are on the trail of the murderer.