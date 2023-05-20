Piano and trova It is not one more job in Pepe Rivero’s career. For this versatile pianist and composer born in eastern Cuba (Manzanillo, 1972), this is his first solo piano album and in it he pays tribute to the troubadour song of his country, from Pepe Sánchez, the creator of the Latin American bolero, to the recently disappeared Pablo Milanés. It is the music that he listened to since he was little and that has always formed part of his emotional landscape and his musical essences, and although it is not the first time that he has interpreted some of these compositions in his jazz repertoire, the concept and the form are new. in which he makes them his now.

the adventure of Piano and trova began last year, when he was summoned by Miguel Ángel Marín, director of the Fundación Juan March’s music program, to represent within the cycle Latin American song classics his version and piano vision of the Nueva Trova Cubana and the protest song, with Silvio Rodríguez and Pablo Milanés as the greatest exponents. Pepe Rivero liked the idea, but considered that this movement came from a much broader and earlier phenomenon, which was that of the old traditional trova, born in eastern Cuba after the evolution of European airs and its mixture with the African rhythms that gave rise to the Creole song, performed by the troubadours or troveros, as they are also called, who combined deep lyric lyrics with a very special cadence in their compositions, which immediately became a genre in itself.

Rivero, first of all, made a wide selection of songs created by great Cuban composers of the late 19th century and the first decades of the 20th century, including the aforementioned Pepe Sánchez, author of Sadness (1883), the first bolero, Sindo Garay, Miguel Matamoros, Maria Teresa Vera, Manuel Corona, Nilo Menéndez, Ernesto Lecuona or Eliseo Grenet, among others. Most of these great musicians and troubadours composed their works with the guitar as a creative instrument and expressive vehicle, but the significance of songs like Longina, Twenty years, Oblivion either sea ​​pearl led them to become true icons of which multiple versions have been made in the most dissimilar formats. The challenge, for Pepe Rivero, was to appropriate the soul of this music and assimilate it to his classical training as a pianist and the freedom of his jazz language, keys to his style.

Rivero remembers that since he settled in Spain -25 years ago- and recorded his first four albums for Universal, they asked him to make a solo piano LP. “I really didn’t feel it, I thought that this should be something that arose naturally and when I felt it, and for me this has been the best justification,” explains this Cuban musician, who to his credit has such unique and dissimilar works. like the tributes paid to Thelonius Monk and Chopin (Monk and the Cuban rumba and Chopin’s boleros), or his Yoruba Suite, a commission from the Sacred Music Festival, to which he dedicated almost a year of his career.

In Piano and Trova, which he thinks of as the first of a series of solo piano works, Pepe Rivero let himself be carried away. The concert at the Juan March Foundation was a success, and from that single take recorded then he later chose the 10 songs that make up this album. “I was very interested in paying homage to all those great troubadours through the piano and a tradition where I also come from, which is the trova, they are songs with which I was born, with which I grew up. Obviously I also have classical training, and it was about finding a point between the classical, the traditional and the Cuban piano that we have inherited from Manuel Saumell, Ignacio Cervantes, Lecuona, and also from Bebo Valdés, from Chucho, from Frank Emilio, Rubén González, from Peruchín and Felo Bergaza, among many others”.

The result is a suggestive album, full of heart, that immerses you intensely through the piano in the poetry that is at the foundation of those songs of a lifetime, an album full of nuances that is a delight for the ear and the that Rivero transmits the emotions that were a source of inspiration for its creators. This is the case of the song that opens the album, “la sublime Longine, one of the most beautiful songs of the Cuban trova of all time, composed by a great of the genre on the island and the troubadour with the greatest number of lyrics named after a woman in his repertoire, Manuel Corona”, says Rivero, and recites from memory of one of his verses “In the mysterious language of your eyes / there is a theme that highlights sensitivity / In the sensual lines of your beautiful body / the curves that are admired arouse illusion…”.

Also talk about Those green eyes, by Nilo Menéndez and Adolfo Utreras, and remember what Nilo said about the muse that inspired him: “As I believe in love at first sight, I fell in love with her that same day, and at night I composed the music; it was her eyes that gave me the sweet theme of my song ”. It was premiered on June 21, 1930 in Havana by María Cervantes, becoming one of the first boleros with worldwide success. They are also on the disk Oh Mama Ines, by Eliseo Grenet, and Always in my heart, by Lecuona, “the first song nominated for an Oscar in the forties”, observes Pepe Rivero, who closes his tour on Piano and trova with the heartfelt and melancholic Years, by Pablo Milanés, a natural bridge between the new and the old Cuban trova, the one that has always accompanied him in his growth as a musician and that has triumphed throughout the world. Let’s wait for next deliveries

