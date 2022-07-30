Soerjadi has been appointed Officer because of ‘the creative way in which he has made classical music accessible to a large audience’. The musician was surprised on Saturday during a garden concert in the municipality of Hof van Twente. The performance was part of a series of concerts to mark his 40th anniversary as an artist.
The high ribbon was presented by Mayor Ellen Nauta of Hof van Twente. Soerjadi was knighted when he was 25 years in the trade.
