Savona – Mourning in the world of music. He passed away at the San Paolo hospital in Savona, Mauro Castellano. Pianist and composer, Castellano he was 61 years old. Born in Savona, he trained under the guidance of Walter Ferrato and then graduated, at just seventeen, from the Paganini Conservatory in Genoa.

Pianist with solid technique and acute musical intelligence for years he had dedicated himself in particular to contemporary production, actively collaborating with Sylvano Bussottibut also becoming a careful interpreter of Berio.

For decades he was a teacher at the Conservatory of Genoa as an accompanying pianist in a singing class; in this context his collaboration with the Teatro dell’Opera Giocosa in Savona.

His repertoire, beyond the attention to contemporaneity, was however wide and led him over time to perform for prestigious Italian musical institutions such as the Maggio Musicale Fiorentino and the Regio in Turin and abroad. His last performance last November on the occasion of the 70th anniversary of the Valleggia Polyphonic Choir.