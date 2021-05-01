A.At first glance, Cyprien Katsaris’s apartment looks like any other in the middle-class sixteenth arrondissement of Paris. Persian carpets on parquet, gold-framed paintings on the wall, period furniture groaning under hundreds of pounds of memorabilia. But then incongruent details catch the eye. A huge wall of books with L. Ron Hubbard’s writings at the entrance. A second in the dining room full of files containing (almost) every article written about the pianist. There is a cupboard with a good forty medium-sized models of cars from the comic series “Tintin”. Finally in the living room, Christmas is long over, an artificial Christmas tree, dusted with white glitter and studded with red balls. “I’m going for Glenn Gould”, the landlord explains mischievously the presence of this onlooker: “He’s gone for Christmas Eve, the rest of the year he’s there”.

Katsaris does many things differently than “classical” pianists (in a double sense of the word). For a good ten years he has started each of his piano recitals with around 15 minutes of improvisation: Tannhäuser, Papageno, the Westminster Beat and symphonic evergreens rush past. In lost hours, the Franco-Cypriot likes to shake “accompanying music for imaginary light play scenes” up his sleeve. In March, he published twenty-three drinkable cadentous schnulzers with titles such as “Sea Sickness” or “The Beautiful Waves”, inspired by Ian Urbina’s report diary “The Outlaw Ocean”, on digital platforms. “I sit down at the piano – and it flows and flows,” he says with childishly wide eyes.

Serious spirits call something dubious. But the super virtuoso also deserves to be taken seriously as a composer. His artistically chiseled arrangements of Bach’s “Badinerie” or the tango “La Cumparsita” are resounding Fabergé eggs for spoiled piano lovers. As part of his unrivaled complete and equally bloody and stylish overall recording of the Mozart concerts, Katsaris composed some himself for those works for which there are no original cadenzas. In a double pack: the first halfway true to style, the second resolutely crazy. The B-cadences for the corner movements of KV 482 resemble breathless hunts, lavish opera strettas full of contrapuntal combinations and (Beethoven) quotations – great fusions between Watteau and Makart. But Katsaris’ magnum opus, recorded in 2017, is “Grande Fantaisie sur Zorba”, a fifty-three-minute Greek rhapsody about not entirely cliché-free topics by Mikis Theodorakis: wild, percussive, at the same time archaic and full of harmonious allspice – a great ride.

The Marseille-born pianist became famous in the eighties with the complete recording of Beethoven’s symphonies in Liszt’s transcription. “I’m always asked about it,” he sighs. As confident as it is sanguine, the recording continues to set standards today. “Working on these transmissions for about ten years was invaluable,” says the pianist. “You have to think orchestral, in other sound worlds than that of the piano.”