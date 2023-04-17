Ahmad Jamal at the piano at the Marcia jazz festival in France in 2016. REMY GABALDA (AFP)

He had been playing for almost eight decades, but he never sat down at the piano the same way twice. The creative imagination of Ahmed Jamal, that spacious, bewitching and minimalist way of understanding the instrument with which it made jazz history during its golden age, went out this Sunday. Jamal, the penultimate survivor among the greatest, died at the age of 92 as a result of cancer, as confirmed by his daughter and his faithful representative. They also said that he left in peace at his home in Ashley Falls, in the Berkshires region of Massachusetts.

From there he attended EL PAÍS last November in one of his last interviews. During the talk, he regretted that the pandemic had taken him away from the two Steinways he had at home; he rarely touched them anymore. He also displayed a fluent conversation, peppered with anecdotes, scolding and advice (“Rico doesn’t do what you have in your pocket, my friend, but what you keep in your head. Peace of mind”), as well as a lively interest in things in life (and not only in jazz). He spoke about climate change, the war in Ukraine or the polarization of American society, but also about Chicago, the city he came to as a boy from his native Pittsburgh and from which he dazzled the world with his art over the years. fifties, once past the times when he “worked for 80 cents an hour installing kitchens” and played in his spare time.

His favorite format was the trio with double bass and drums, although during the years of success he also made excursions accompanied by an orchestra or a choir of voices, and flirted without prejudice with pop or Latin American music, in albums like macanudo (1963) or songs like the hypnotic bogota. Another of his fondnesses was for live recordings. He recorded dozens of albums in that context, which he preferred to define as “remotely played” music.

The pianist Ahmad Jamal, in an image from the sixties. don bronstein

He also did not like the jazz label, to which, from very early on, he attributed racist echoes. He used to refer to the most genuinely American style as “American classical music.” “The only authentic cultural products of this country are Native American art and American classical music. Actually, I don’t distinguish Bach or Beethoven from Duke Ellington, ”he said during the interview last November. “Without Louis Armstrong, Billy Strayhorn, Sidney Bechet or Don Byas, the Beatles would not have existed, nor everything that came after. Today there is no more music. You put on the television and Billie Holiday doesn’t sound, that’s why the world is not going well.

He was a man of firm ideas to the end. Long before others of his contemporaries took a similar religious path, he decided to convert to Islam in 1950. This is how Frederick Russell Jones, who as a boy was called Fritz, he became Ahmad Jamal, although he didn’t like to talk about that either. Among the conditions that he placed to grant the interview to EL PAÍS was, among others, the prohibition of bringing up the orientation of his beliefs during the talk.

Jamal was born into a Baptist family in Pittsburgh on July 2, 1930. The son of a metal worker and a housewife, he came gifted with a precocious and enormous musical talent, who easily sucked from the greats of jazz as well as from Bach. , Claude Debussy or Erik Satie. The personal mythology that he was in charge of carving in his meetings with the press, occasions in which he used to be eloquent, is that he began to play the piano at the age of three. He also recounted that his professional career had begun “at 10”, that day when it premiered “with a group of musicians in their fifties”, who “could not believe” that “the repertoire”.

It was then the year 1940, Europe was at war, and the revolution of the bebop, which would undo the seams of traditional jazz during that decade. Jamal started from the teachings of the great masters of that style to create his own version, which proved enormously successful when, together with double bassist Israel Crosby (died 1962) and drummer Vernell Fournier (1928-2000), he performed in front of the Pershing Hotel Band from Chicago, and together they recorded one of the most famous albums in jazz history: At The Pershing. But Not For Me (1958).

A cover of a 1930s pop tune called poinciana, which opened each B, catapulted them to the charts, from which they did not get off for 100 weeks, even though it is hard to believe today. Jamal revisited that composition over the decades, to which his name remained inextricably linked. He did the same with another large repertoire of songs, from standards to, more and more with the passing of the years, his own compositions, which he managed to repeat over and over again without falling into a routine.

The early success caused many critics and fans to look down on him, though those ideas failed to distract jazz’s great freethinker, trumpeter Miles Davis, from his true greatness. “[A mediados de los cincuenta] admired his lyricism [de Jamal] at the piano, his style of playing, the spacing he used in the joint expression of his groups. I have always thought that he did not have the recognition he deserved ”, can be read in the most recent edition in Spanish of his autobiography (co-written by Quncy Troupe). On another occasion he went even further, saying: “All my inspiration comes from Ahmad Jamal.”

Among the current musicians who have claimed him as an influence, the pop jazz star Jon Batiste or the crooner British Jamie Cullum, dedicated collector of his records.

In the sixties he was prolific, as required by an industry that he knew how to take measures: Jamal was a star of the Argo label, from Chicago, and he embarked on other businesses, such as a club, in which alcohol was not served, and which he baptized with the name of Alhambra. When his entrepreneurial luck changed, he moved to New York.

In the following decade he recorded a series of influential albums for the Impulse! label, most notably the masterpiece The Awakening. It was a delayed influence: in many ways its seed lay dormant for decades, until the artists of hip hop they rediscovered them in the 1980s and 1990s and began to recycle them to create new and refreshing music. The pianist used to complain that it wasn’t always easy for him to get paid back on those loans.

Cover of the album ‘The Awakening’, by Ahmad Jamal.

as it happened to so many jazzmen, when the United States lost focus from his music, Europe, and especially France, where he was revered with true passion and where he recorded in his last days, came to his rescue. Not surprisingly, he was a Knight of the Order of Arts and Letters. He was also honored as a Jazz Master in 1994 by the National Endowment for the Arts and the American Grammy Academy awarded him a lifetime achievement award in 2017.

He continued on the road until the pandemic arrived and he ordered it to stop. His last concert was given at the Kennedy Center in Washington, before retiring as a family at his Massachusetts home, where months later he survived the coronavirus. “We all took it at once. My daughter, my grandchildren and I”, she said during the interview with EL PAÍS, that she was motivated by the rescue of two discs of unpublished live recordings, recorded at the Penthouse club, in Seattle, between 1963 and 1966. Her fans loved There is now, in addition to the return to his vast discography, the consolation that Jamal approved before his death to producer Zev Feldman the publication of a third volume of tape recordings recorded in that same place between 1966 and 1968.

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe