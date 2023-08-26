The body of a young man who crashed yesterday from the Belvedere was found, at Piani dei Resinelli, in the Lecco area, where there is a drop of about 200 meters, in an area covered by dense woods. The search began last night. The recovery operations ended in the late morning with the discovery of the boy’s body. The technicians of the CNSAS – National Alpine and Speleological Rescue Corps, Lecco Alpine Rescue Station, XIX Lariana Delegation were present, who descended from the platform into the overhang. The complex operation was possible thanks to the collaboration with the Saf of the fire brigade and with the crew of their helicopter, which brought the body to Piani dei Resinelli and recovered the teams.