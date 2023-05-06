In May, the Piaggio Urban Days start again, with a series of promotions dedicated to those who want to buy a scooter from the Piaggio range.

The Piaggio range

The advantages involve the high wheel range, with solutions suitable for any need, including Piaggio Libertythe entry level scooter that offers elegance, lightness and ease of driving, Piaggio Medleys – very rich in equipment and with a large compartment under the saddle capable of accommodating two full-face helmets – e Piaggio Beverly, the perfect crossover between a sporty high wheel and a luxurious GT. Promotions also active on the renewed Piaggio MP3 range.

Purchase formulas

Until 31 May, buying one of Piaggio’s urban mobility bestsellers is even easier, thanks to the special financing plans with “Formula Zero Thoughts”.

The advantages

In addition, a customer benefit of 500 Euros on the models of the Piaggio Beverly range and of 300 euros on the Piaggio Medley range.