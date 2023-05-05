Piaggio, record quarter: net profit at 24 million

Historical profit for the Piaggio group. The leading company in the world of scooters and urban mobility “has filed a new record quarter with the best results everthe sixth in a row in growth”. He announced it Roberto Colaninno, president and chief executive officer of Piaggio. “Turnover increased by 20%, exceeding 500 million euros, Ebitda (which stands for Gross Operating Margin, ed) amounted to 81 million, with an incidence on revenues of 14.8%, and l ‘Net income has almost doubled compared to the same period of the previous year, reaching 24.1 million euros“.

The increase is therefore related to theincrease in turnover and vehicles sold. “These are results – observes Colaninno – which make us very satisfied with the work carried out and allow us to continue our important growth path already outlined with confidence and optimism, confirming the planned investments and the commitment to Esg topics (environment, society and governance, ed). The central goal of 2023 is to preserve margins and improve where possible”.

“THE consolidated revenues – concludes the president – they are equal to 546.8 million euros, the highest value recorded in the period and an increase of 20% compared to 455.8 million in the first three months of last year. The industrial gross margin was equal to 148.2 million euros, up by 27% (116.8 million euros recorded in the first quarter of 2022), with an incidence on turnover of 27.1% (25.6% as of March 31, 2022). The operating expenses incurred by the Group amounted to 103.4 million euros (89.1 million euros as at 31 March 2022).”

