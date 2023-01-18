Great public success for the exhibition #THATSMOTORINGART @MuseoPiaggio. Icons of Made in Italyat the Piaggio Museum in Pontedera, which prompted the organizers to extend its closure until as at 31 January 2023. Protagonist of the exhibition Wasp: a myth, a timeless icon, a protagonist of the country’s industrial history, an undisputed symbol of Italian style, progress and design all over the world. To celebrate it, al Stephen Bernardinothe young Piedmontese artist passionate about engines who made the two and four wheels the artistic subjects of his entire pictorial production.

Spatula, color and canvas… Berardino has created about thirty works for the exhibition, painted in oil or acrylic in a rigorous graphic style that winks at Pop Art, on a material background often embellished with sand and quartz dust. The paintings, all large in size, portray the Vespa as in a real “fashion show”: from the elegant models of the 1950s and 1960s to its more contemporary variations. All in the context of a harmonious and engaging set-up, which finds a perfect location in the temporary exhibition hall of the Piaggio Museum, in the heart of the old Piaggio workshops and in dialogue with the unique models exhibited by this real “temple” of the history of the Italian mobility and style. A story to which Berardino pays homage in the canvases dedicated to other Piaggio products, such as the small car produced in France in the 1950s (the Vespa 400) and the much-loved three-wheeler Ape, without forgetting the motorcycle sector, with four dedicated works to the long history of Moto Guzzi, which recently celebrated its 100th anniversary and great successes.

The Icons of Made in Italy, exhibition curated and produced by the Piaggio Foundation and architect Luca Masi, with layout and graphic design by Silvia Paracchini and Claudio Bellosta, is a tribute to the forms and history of one of the most significant iconic vehicles of our country, a demonstration of love and pride for the made in Italy, which is embodied through the art, the colour, the spatula and the passion of Stefano Berardino.