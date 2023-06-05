Piaggio presents some novelties for its 2023 range. In particular, the Italian group has unveiled the Deep Black trim level which will be available for the new season both on the iaggio Beverly and on the Piaggio MP3 300 hpe. In particular, this version includes a total black livery which underlines the design with taut and muscular lines of the Piaggio Beverly, taken from the trends of the automotive world and emphasized by the dull coloring Black Meteor.

The all-black details

To this they join gritty details in glossy black, a finish that also extends to the wheel rims. The saddle is also specific to the new version and adopts the “total black” style, with single tone-on-tone stitching. A minimal look also highlighted by the Beverly plate on the sides, also finished in glossy black. Piaggio Beverly Sthe sportier version of the Piaggio crossover, also welcomes the new Verde Jungle colourwaywith a contemporary flavour.

Also on Piaggio MP3

The special setup Deep Black is also available on Piaggio MP3 300 hpea more compact and light version of the scooter equipped with the exclusive Piaggio three-wheel technology which allows it to be used with only a car licence.

The prices of the Deep Black trim

The matte black color is combined with glossy black finishes, including the wheel rims. Black also extends to the frame of the instrument cluster and controls, while the burnished top fairing gives a further touch of elegant sportiness. Piaggio Beverly Deep Black is offered in the 300 engine capacity at a price of 5,699 Euros and in the 400 engine capacity at 6,699 Euros. Piaggio MP3 300 Deep Black is available at 7,199 Euros. All prices are FC, VAT included.