The Piaggio Group announces that it is the Tribunal Judiciaire of Paris, and the Ordinary Court of Milan, with sentences issued a few days apart from each other, have condemned Peugeot Motocycles (now owned by an Indian Group) for the counterfeiting, with the model Peugeot Metropolis, of a European patent relating to the technology of the Piaggio MP3 three-wheeled scooter. The patent, owned by the Piaggio Group, which is the subject of favorable judgments (still subject to appeal), concerns the control of the system that allows a three-wheeled vehicle to lean sideways like a traditional motorcycle. For this violation, Peugeot Motocycles was therefore sentenced in France to compensation for damages quantified at 1,500,000 euros, to which are added further fines for violation and legal costs.

The decision of the Court of Paris also establishes inhibition for Peugeot Motocycles on French territory for the production, promotion, marketing, import, export, use and / or possession of any three-wheeled scooter that uses the control system patented by the Piaggio Group (including the Peugeot Metropolis), under penalty of a pecuniary sanction for each vehicle subject to counterfeiting. The Court of Milan prohibited Peugeot Motocycles on Italian territory from importing, exporting, marketing and advertising (also via the internet) of the Peugeot Metropolis, establishing a penalty of € 6,000 for each vehicle sold after the 30-day deadline from communication of the sentence. Furthermore, Peugeot Motocycles must withdraw all counterfeit vehicles from the market in Italy within 90 days, under penalty of an additional penalty of € 10,000 for each day of delay in carrying out the order.

Considering a broader scenario than the judgments, the Piaggio Group notes as the considerable investments in research and development which have made it possible to be at the forefront of three-wheel vehicle technology, have brought the Piaggio MP3 to a leading position in the reference market. These actions are part of a wider anti-counterfeiting activity that the Piaggio Group has been undertaking for years and which provides for constant monitoring of competing products and patent databases at an international level. In recent years, the legal actions initiated by the Piaggio Group have led to the recognition of the uniqueness of the design and technological innovation of its products, which are appreciated all over the world.