Piacenza, throws himself into the river to rescue his son: both drown

He had dived to save his son who never resurfaced, both drowned in the waters of the Trebbia river. The tragedy took place this afternoon, Saturday 8 July, in the province of Piacenza. The family was spending the day by the river in the Perino area when the 25-year-old boy dived into the water and never resurfaced. The father, 60 years old, immediately threw himself to try to save him but he too did not resurface.

The bodies were found by firefighters who intervened on the spot together with 118 and the carabinieri. The two victims remained missing for about an hour.

At the beginning of June another tragedy had taken place in the Trebbia. A 13-year-old boy had lost his life at the Paladini bridge, who had gone to the river with some friends to celebrate the end of school.