Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Piacenza, hit on the stripes and thrown tens of metres: 91-year-old dead

April 8, 2024
in World
Travolta on stripes, dies aged 91. The driver had been drinking

A 91 year old woman died in the province of Piacenza after being hit by a van while crossing the road at a pedestrian crossing: it happened late Sunday afternoon in Alseno. The man driving the vehicle, a 53-year-old, stopped to provide assistance but there was nothing that could be done for the woman, who was thrown onto the asphalt several meters away.

The driver tested positive on the breathalyzer and was reported for driving while intoxicated and for vehicular homicide. The Fidenza ambulance and an ambulance from the Lugagnano public assistance intervened on site. The dynamics ofaccident it is being examined by the Carabinieri of the Norm of Fiorenzuola, who intervened on site for the investigations.


