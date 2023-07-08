He dived into the Trebbia river to save his 28-year-old son in distress, at a point where the water is three meters deep, but he too disappeared, carried away by the current and found a little further downstream by firefighters. It happened at 16 in the province of Piacenza. The 59-year-old man originally from Sri Lanka drowned with his son in front of the eyes of the other swimmers who called for help. On the spot, together with the firefighters, also the carabinieri, although the dynamics of the facts are clear and well defined by the testimonies of the many present.