Fatal injury in the night in a glass factory in Borgonovo, in the province of Piacenza. A 50-year-old woman, around 3, it would have got stuck and then squeezed between a conveyor belt and a pallet-carrying machine. The dynamics of the incident are still under investigation by the Carabinieri of the Piacenza Company coordinated by the Public Prosecutor who ordered the autopsy on the body of the woman, who died instantly. In addition to the Carabinieri, firefighters and labor inspectors intervened.