A twenty-year-old of Albanian origin was shot dead in Ponte dell’Olio, in the province of Piacenza. The young man was allegedly injured inside a house, in which there was also another man who was barricaded for a few hours before surrendering to the carabinieri, who took him into custody.

The 118 had intervened in the evening to rescue the boy, who later died during transport to the hospital. The details of the story are yet to be clarified.