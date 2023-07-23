Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/23/2023 – 8:46 am Share

The coach of the Brazilian national team, Sweden’s Pia Sundhage, said in a press conference held early this Sunday (23) that Brazil can go far in the women’s soccer World Cup. The statement was given one day before the debut of the team from Brazil in the competition, starting at 8 am (Brasília time) next Monday (24). The confrontation, which will be against Panama, is valid for Group F and will be played in Adelaide (Australia).

“We are very happy with the last two results, as the game is in our confidence line. We can look at each one, it’s a little different than a year ago. So we had a similar starting line and I think the most important thing is to take it for granted. And please enjoy the game. If we do that, we have a great chance of winning tomorrow. [contra o Panamá]. And actually, we’re going to win a lot of games if we put together a beautiful attack and a very solid defense”, declared Pia Sundhage.

In the interview, the coach also spoke of the importance that experienced players like Marta can have during the competition: “Marta is a special player in a special team, and I think the key word is together. And, as you all know, if we have too much energy in the room it’s contagion, and that’s what’s happening with the team right now. We have some young players and some players like Marta who have experience. This mixture will probably help us to win the next championship”.

The interview also featured the participation of side Tamires, who spoke of the need for the Brazilian team to maintain unity to seek the dreamed world title: “We talked and said that being vulnerable here, being afraid, is normal, it is part of the game. Let’s help each other. What can’t be precious, one wanting to be better than the other. The ego cannot speak louder, but we have to be together all the time, because the World Cup is played as a team and is won as a team”.