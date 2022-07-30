Before Megan Rapione refused to visit President Donald Trump after the victory of the United States in the 2019 World Cup, another woman, less media but just as uncompromising with power, chose not to go to the White House in 2012 in the commanded by George Bush. His explanation of her? She felt more comfortable with the town. “Some athletes get involved politically, others don’t. I respect everyone,” she explains over the phone. Pia Sundhag (Ulricehamn, Sweden; 62 years old), coach of the Brazilian national team. She is the first foreigner to lead the Canarinha. “They have been brave,” she stresses. She did not lack a curriculum, three consecutive Olympic finals: gold with the United States in 2008 and 2012, and silver with Sweden in 2016. Paradoxes of destiny, as a child she was nicknamed Pelé. “We are talking about the late sixties. There was no women’s football. I played with children and the coach told me: ‘You have to change your name’. Instead of calling me Pía, they called me Pelé,” she says. She was a finalist in the Copa América with Brazil – she will face Colombia from Saturday to Sunday (2:00 Spanish time) -, as a player she won the first Euro in 1984 with Sweden.

Ask. How do you remember that final against England?

Response. That was a long time ago… I remember it as something fantastic. Finally, we were able to answer a question that was going around between us. What is the best team in Europe? Those questions couldn’t be answered before 1984. That’s why it was so exciting. We need to compete.

P. And the football?

R. A great game in Gothenburg in the first leg. I scored head. In the second leg we lost at Luton, but we won on penalties. The course was just disgusting. Today, they would not have let us play in those conditions.

P. When does the change occur?

R. The big change is generated from the 2019 World Cup. People began to interact on social networks and the word began to spread that women’s football is also exciting and great to watch. Above all, the girls realized that they had role models. And this is just the beginning.

P. What do you mean?

R. In the next five or six years the game will change quite a bit. That can already begin to be observed now. It is only enough to look at the football that each team develops. England and Spain, for example, have different game models. Before, all the big teams played more or less the same. Another reference is the difference between the best and the worst player on each team. Today there is no big difference. In addition, of course, the speed in the movement of the ball is much higher than it was four or five years ago. That is a blessing for a coach.

P. Why?

R. Because it allows you to develop different tactics. In fact, you can already see different tactics during the same game. The teams are flexible and that is thanks to the fact that women’s football has grown physically and that the players have more quality. All this translates into faster and more attractive football.

P. He trained in Europe, the United States and now in Brazil. Can you explain the difference between the three styles?

R. The game is more or less the same everywhere. The desire to win, too. What changes is the support. I start with the United States. On the one hand, it is a team that has great support. And they are winners. There is a word that comes to mind to describe why they are like that: ambition. They refuse to lose. You look at the statistics with all the trainers and they are always similar. It is a winning culture. And, another thing, you don’t have any out of shape players in America. They are fast, strong and have an infectious mentality. Sweden is organization. The best performance is always obtained from each of the players. That is your success, organization and education. When you talk about soccer in Sweden, female soccer players understand the game and they know tactics.

P. And Brazil?

R. Everything here is about emotions. The players are fast and skilled, but they are emotional. Technically, I’ve seen them do things I’ve never seen in my life. So if things go well, it’s very good; but if not, you have the other side of the coin.

P. Would you like to train in the men’s?

R. When I was young, I wish I had. Basically, because it was the only way to make a living as a trainer. In the female you could only be an amateur. And I thought: am I good enough? But then good things came for women’s football and I no longer had the need to change. It hasn’t gone bad for me.

P. First Copa America final.

R. I’m glad Colombia made it to the final. There will be a great atmosphere on the field. I think it will be an interesting and attractive game. However, if we compare it to the European Championship final between Germany and England, there will be a difference in the speed of the game.

P. How do you see the final between England and Germany?

R. England have a great manager [Sarina Wiegman] that has given different resources to the team. They play magnificent football. But Germany has a great history. Without a doubt, it will be an attractive and interesting match.

