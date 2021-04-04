Pia shaw (42) visited the great table of Having lunch with Mirtha Legrand (El Trece, Sundays at 1:30 p.m.) where he told the love story with his current partner and surprised everyone with his wish. “I would love to be a mother and today that man arrived”, he claimed.

Juana Viale consulted the journalist about her love life and had no doubts when answering that She is very happy and in love with her boyfriend Marcelo, who works in a renowned publishing house.

“I do not live together, each one at home. I did it with other exes at another time, but today I’m fine, “said Pía while assuming that it would be a step that she would take in the near future.

“I would love to live with him at some point. I’m in love”, confessed the panelist of Los Angeles in the morning (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 11).

But Juana went for more and asked her about her wishes to be a mother. “And being a mom?”, he inquired. “I’d love too. Before I doubted it a little more and today I think the man arrived “, said the journalist.

At the same time, Pía told details of how love was born. “We met through a co-worker. I was with Andino and Diego Esteves, who was there, came one day and said ‘I have someone to introduce you to’. I was coming alone a while ago. We went out a couple of times and then it happened. I fell in love”, He revealed.

In addition to living a great moment in the love plane, Pía celebrates great professional success since since February, he is part of the panel of Morning angels.

The journalist surprised at the end of last year when He resigned from the cycle he was driving with Guillermo Andino, Informed of everything (America, Monday to Friday at 11).

But then, two months later, Pía finally joined the cycle led by Ángel de Brito. “Here finally is the signature. I am very happy to share with you who follow me on a daily basis, whatand a new career path begins, I join as an angel to @losangeles_ok by @eltrecetv “, he announced on his Instagram account.

Pía Shaw and her new job challenge.

A few weeks ago, the journalist was surprised when she revealed that she had a driving phobia. “I had a phobia that I couldn’t handle. He had a car, but he didn’t drive. I learned to come to LAM, during the months that I did not work. “But then he confessed that he was able to solve the trauma with a car psychologist.