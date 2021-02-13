At the end of last year Pía Shaw surprised everyone with her resignation to IDT (America, Monday through Friday at 11) cycle that he led together with Guillermo Andino. “It gives me great joy to be able to leave a place where people love me, treat me well. All week we have made jokes about my farewell, without any problem. That speaks of how well I am leaving here. The channel accepts Let me try other ways … I went through a divine stage here. I do not know what I’m going to do. I am grateful. I’m passionate about this job, I put a lot on it, and I think the media sees it, “she said goodbye at the time.

Of course, as she herself stated, her future work was uncertain. And although he worked with Ángel de Brito in CNN radio, nothing was known regarding a television project. Until today, when he posted on his Instagram account confirmation that you are going to join THE M (El Trece, Monday through Friday at 11).

“Here finally is the signature. I am sooo happy to share with you who follow me every day, that begins a new career path, I join as an angel to @losangeles_ok by @eltrecetv “, she wrote along with a photo in which she is seen signing the contract that unites her with the channel.

Pía Shaw shared her joy at joining “LAM”.

“Thank you @angeldebritooki for your patience and your trust. To each of my future colleagues whom I know, happy that this 2021 begins in the best way with you @maitepenio @antaboada @cinthia_fernandez_ @breymariana @yanilatorre I’m going to be an angel and I wanted to share it with you HELLO LAAAAM“concluded the journalist, who received many favorable comments, including from some of her future companions.

