The peruvian Pia Leon is part of Waffles and Mochi, the new cooking series for children produced by Michelle Obama that will focus on two puppet best friends who dream of becoming chefs and will travel the world in search of ingredients to prepare dishes together with chefs, cooks homemakers, children and celebrities.

The participation of the wife of the renowned Virgilio Martinez It will be seen in the third episode in the chapter dedicated to the potato. To do this, together with the Netflix team, they moved to Moray, Cusco, where the couple has Mil, a laboratory-restaurant.

“It was really surprising that they called me to be part of this production, I am very happy and excited to have the opportunity to once again show what we have here in Peru. It is my first time in a project of this nature, my husband is the one who had already been in a program of Netflix”Says León.

He adds that “ My goal is for them to look at Peru, to see everything we have here, the biodiversity of territories, the ecosystems of the coast, the Andes, the Amazon . I think it is a gigantic opportunity to demonstrate, once again, the potential that our country has and that is my mission as a cook, it is what I want to communicate to the world ”.

Seasoning. Episode was recorded in his restaurant in the heights of Cusco. Photo: broadcast

About the impact he believes a female chef has today, he says “from day to day, in the kitchen where I am every day, for me a man or a woman in the kitchen is the same. In my case, what matters is the attitude, the desire to want to work, to learn. That is the most important thing, first. And in the case of women, the opportunity is definitely being given to publicize more women in the kitchen, that there is more visibility , which is definitely happening. It is a beginning, we are on the right track, there is definitely a long way to go, but in my case I think that what matters is the content, where you want to go, what your goals are and suddenly, yes well, they are true, suddenly it will to be more complicated the way but not impossible, that is the most important message ”.

How was the selection of the theme and the filming?

The main theme was the potato and what better than to do the show in the real territory where they grow up, it was a perfect picture. We recorded it next to MorayIn the farm we have with more than 250 varieties of potatoes, next to the restaurant, what better idea. We talked about the properties, we set a fire with my son, we prepared a huatia (traditional way of roasting or cooking potatoes on the ground) and preparing a tasty locro.

