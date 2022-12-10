When Pia arrived in Argentina the situation was very complicated in the country. General Videla’s military junta continued to subject the people to a veritable regime of terror. The Mothers of Plaza de Mayo association asked for justice for their disappeared children. Swedish soccer player Ralf Edstrom was briefly kidnapped by hooded men, due to a mix-up, during the 1978 World Cup in Argentina, held months before the chess Olympiad. The country lived in a permanent state of grief, but young Pia was unaware of what was happening off the board. “When I play chess I’m in a bubble,” Cramling admits. “I don’t have the remotest idea of ​​what’s going on around me.”

The Swedish chess team was listening to music in the concentration hotel. Seventies pop by ‘Nationalteatern’, a very successful national group. Pia heard and hummed those songs. Songs like ‘Poppens Mussollinis’, with lyrics that would have been censored if it hadn’t been for the fact that they were sung in Swedish: «The Mussolinis of pop are back on stage with dancing dreams of freedom». Cramling lost the first game of the Olympiad against Poland’s Anna Jurczynska, but afterward she scored 11 out of 14 points, earning her the individual silver medal on her board. Sweden was ninth. Pia still remembers that date as a key moment in her career: “I realized they weren’t that strong.”

the cramling family



Pia’s maternal grandparents were originally from Finland. During World War II, Pia’s mother, Anna-Liisa, fled by boat from Finland to Sweden with a friend of hers, seeking peace and refuge. She was a seamstress. One rainy day, at the Gröna Lund Tivoli in Stockholm, she met Inge, a handsome office worker. They felt attraction in an amusement park. They had two children: Dan and Pia. Her father, in his spare time, taught his eldest son the rules of chess. The mother, on the other hand, could sit for a while in front of the dashboard, but it really wasn’t her passion, she just wanted to be at home in peace, enjoy her little ones.

Inge was also a soccer coach. The girl who played goalkeeper left the team and Pia’s father encouraged his daughter to try under the goal. While Cramling tells me this story, Spain scores a goal against Japan in the World Cup in Qatar. Morata. We watch the replay on TV. “In your day you would have stopped it, wouldn’t you?” she commented awkwardly. “Do not believe. I played matches, but I was pretty lazy.” Pia started playing chess at the age of 10. She always followed in her brother’s footsteps. She played ping-pong with Dan and they fished together. As her brother began to visit the SK Passanten chess club, Pia also frequented it. Soon, at the age of 13, she won the school championship. She then thought, “I’m going to do this for the rest of my life.”

«In my first years of chess I was very shy. I knew that if I kept winning games everyone would start talking about me, the girl who beats the boys. And I just wanted them to see me as just another guy,” Cramling confesses. «My goal was the same as my brother Dan’s: to achieve the title of absolute grandmaster. I wasn’t interested in female grandmaster, an easier title to achieve. That’s why I almost always played against men. That’s why Pia had short hair. And she signed her return as “P. Cramling», to conceal the feminine side of her under the tree-lined shadow of the capital «P».

The next Olympics, after the one in Buenos Aires, was held in Valletta in 1980. Pia decided not to participate so as not to lose two weeks of school. In 1982, in the Swiss city of Lucerne, Pia returned to represent Sweden, already as the first board of the country, a position that she has defended for forty years. In Lucerne one of those sporting vicissitudes that only occur on the board occurred. The last round came and Pia needed half a point more to achieve the gold medal. Opposite, the Canadian Nava Sterenberg. “She was thinking of offering me a draw because she knew that I would secure the medal,” says Pia. “Also, Sterenberg had a flight back to Canada soon, so we both wanted to finish quickly. But the game got so interesting that Nava lost the flight and beat me. Cramling had to settle, again, for the silver medal.

Pia Cramling has achieved Olympic gold three times (1984,1988, 2022). Her winning streak at the Olympics is an unprecedented record: she accumulates 47 games without losing! Pia’s last defeat occurred in Calviá (2004) against the Georgian Maia Chiburdanidze. In Europe, Cramling has been crowned champion twice (2003, 2010) and has reached the semifinals of the women’s world championship as many times. She was the fifth player in history to achieve the title of grandmaster and managed to place herself, at different times, as the best player in the world in the FIDE ranking lists. Cramling has played against almost all the best chess players of the 20th century and she can boast of having defeated Bronstein, Taimanov, world champion Smyslov or the legend Viktor Korchnoi.

Anecdote with Korchnoi



The first time Cramling played Korchnoi was in England at the sixth edition of the 1982 Lloyds Bank Masters Open. At that time Korchnoi was the second strongest player in the world. For Pia it was fulfilling a dream: playing against her idol. Pia proposed a Spanish opening, a variant of the center gambit. On move number five, Korchnói (Black) spent more than an hour thinking. “He wanted to avoid any continuation that would lead to equality,” she explains. On move number 39, Cramling captured a knight and missed a mating net. «It was easy to beat him, but I didn’t see it. I let him give me continuous check and we signed the tables”, recalls the Swedish player. By then the onlookers had already formed a large circle around the board. Korchnoi talked for a long time with Pia in the traditional ‘post mortem’ analysis. There is a photo that shows this instant: him, in a jacket and tie, with a half smile, perhaps breathing with relief after having been close to the abyss; she, with her gaze fixed on Korchnoi, satisfied, happy to have put up a fight.

Some time later, Cramling managed to beat Korchnoi. The Swiss nationalized Soviet did not take the defeat very well: “On your team, the only one who knows anything about chess is Susan Polgar,” he said spitefully. Pia dropped the myth for a few years, until life put them in touch again and they forged a tender friendship. “When we met at the Gibraltar Open, my daughter Anna would pat Korchnoi on the head, and he would leave her with all the love,” Pia recalls. “He was a lovely man.”

Bellón, couple and trainer



Pia met chess player Juan Manuel Bellón at the 1984 Zurich tournament, when he offered to be her coach. Although, to be precise, the story goes back to 1977. Pia was 13 years old then and was playing outside Sweden for the first time. «I saw a Spaniard who was drawing on his form. I didn’t speak to him, but the way he painted on paper, like an artist, caught my attention. Years later, what happened in Zurich. As a professional (and sentimental) couple, they went together to the Women’s Interzonal Tournament in Havana. Until, in 1986, Pia decided to take a year away from the board in order to dedicate herself to her studies. “Juan couldn’t believe it,” says Pia. For three months Cramling worked at Kockums, a company that built submarines. “It was terrible, a very sad period. Because I did want to give myself up to chess, but I didn’t dare. In Sweden it was not well seen for someone to play chess professionally. It wasn’t considered a job,” she recalls.

Luckily, he followed his heart and returned to the boards. And under the shelter of Juan, with whom she was living in Malmo, to be closer to the road to Spain, as she herself admits. “Without the help of my parents and my partner Juan, I would never have been able to live all these years as a chess player,” Pia admits. Pia lived a large part of these years, more than twenty, in Fuengirola, where in 2002 her daughter Anna was born, whom she breastfed between rounds of the occasional tournament.

gender and chess



After almost fifty years of competing at the highest level, Cramling is an authoritative voice when it comes to chess and the gender gap. “Is elite chess a macho sport?” he asked. «It has been, as it happens in any other field of life. Sometimes when she was little, she would beat a boy and her friends would laugh at him because she had lost to a girl. It is a scene that I have experienced in different ways, from time to time, throughout my career. One day, I defeated the Portuguese Joaquim Durão in a tournament. A great Cuban teacher said: «If I had lost against a woman I could not return to Cuba». In one of the following rounds, I had to play against the Cuban. And I beat him. Luckily, I have also experienced kind moments. On March 8, 1990, I found a chocolate bar next to the card table. It was a gift from my rival, Mikhail Tal, on the occasion of International Women’s Day.

The feminist chess movement has a prominent figure in Anna Cramling Bellón, Juan and Pia’s daughter from Malaga. Anna has a good level of chess. There is a photo of her, as a child, moving her pieces in the Benalmádena chess club. At the recent Olympics held in Chennai, Anna has represented Sweden together with her mother (first board) and her father (team captain), a unique family case in the world. However, she prefers to enjoy the noble game in her own way and has found encouragement in the dissemination and social dimension of chess. Her YouTube channel has hundreds of thousands of followers. «For us, as parents, it is a pride. We are very happy with the path that Anna has taken”, confesses Pia. And Juan nods, with a round, complicit smile.