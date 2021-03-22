María Pía Copello used her social platforms to commemorate the World Down syndrome day and make his followers aware of this genetic disorder that affects millions of people in the world.

The influencer shared photographs with her youngest daughter in which they are seen wearing socks of different pairs. In the publication he decided to explain why he decided to do it and said that it is about making the condition visible.

“What we are trying to do is represent the chromosomes, which look like pairs of colorful socks. In the case of Down syndrome people, pair 21 breaks with this, since it is seen as a ‘trisomy’, not as a pair ”, wrote the ex-driver in her account of Instagram.

Similarly, María Pía Copello encouraged her millions of followers not to minimize people who have the disorder: “Let’s break down prejudices and promote inclusion! Let’s teach our children to respect diversity. Do you dare to upload your photos with colored stockings? ”.

Maria Pia Copello

María Pía Copello breaks when she remembers her passage through EEG

The influencer contacted This is war to participate as a jury in the new segment inspired by the TikTok platform, but did not think that she would be surprised with a moving video that compiled images of her participation as a host of the program.

María Pía Copello could not help but be moved and shed tears as she remembered the moments she spent with Mathías Brivio and her other colleagues. “They have put images that are very important to me. The truth is that I feel that This is War is my home, I have felt very comfortable there for four years and reliving those moments with you has been very exciting, “he said.

María Pía Copello, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.