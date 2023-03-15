Thirty-five years after the birth of Pi Day, the math community is circling around asking for more diversity in the field, but in what sense? Every year, the NASA and scientific entities from around the world launch math-themed activities to encourage children and adults to celebrate Pi Day, which takes place today precisely because Pi (3,14), can be expressed as March 14.

This year there is no shortage of mathematics marketing, this is because the Jet Propulsion Laboratory of NASA has launched its Pi Day Challenge annual to allow students to experiment with math and space, highlighting signature missions such as the Perseverance rover hunting for life on Mars and the Psyche spacecraft – about to be launched – targeting a metallic asteroid.

But with representation in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) continuing to slow down, recent initiatives are also seeking to improve prospects for prospective students by getting them interested in science early, and providing the necessary financial and logistical support to get them through. during their post-secondary education.

Circles were important to a number of ancient cultures, as evidenced by the Buddhist Dharma wheelindigenous sharing circles, Asian mandalas and Stone Age astronomical monuments such as Stonehenge, ed the Pior the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, it has been known for at least 4,000 years; the circles themselves are fundamental to space science in many aspects (some of which include orbits, calculations of solar and lunar eclipses or craters on the moon and Mars).

The ancient Babylonians and Egyptians used pi, although the Greek mathematician Archimedes of Syracuse (287-212 BC) and the Chinese astronomer Zu Chongzhi (429-501 AD) were the first recorded individuals to calculate pi, according to the Exploratorium (which also hosted the first Pi Day celebration in 1988), among the most famous and important museums in San Francisco.

The importance of Pi Day – and what it stands for – today

Pi Day today is recognized in both US and European dating systems, though Pi Day abroad falls on 22 July (22/7 in the day/month system, since 22 divided by 7 approximates pi), and coincidentally, Albert Einstein’s birthday falls on Pi Day in the United States.

Princeton University, where Einstein famously held a non-teaching post for 22 years, holds an annual Einstein look-alike contest on Pi Day, along with other celebrations; Pi Day also falls during Women’s History Month, a U.S. celebration that lasts through March, and shortly after the United Nations-backed International Women’s Day on March 8.

Pi Day is celebrated as International Mathematics Day, but the event is not without controversy, in fact, as the mathematician Alissa S. Crans on Scientific American in 2022:

“There’s more to math than a solitary number, no matter how many digits you can recite from memory.”

For example, NASA’s so-called “hidden figures” were black mathematicians who in the 1960s calculated orbital trajectories that were critical to early space and lunar exploration. They’ve only been publicly honored in the last decade or so; last month, for example, NASA and the International Astronomical Union named a major lunar landmark after the black mathematician Melba Mouton.

With non-male and diverse representation still lacking in science fields, grassroots efforts have sprung up around Pi Day to remind people to prioritize diversity in the fields of math and science, one example is #DressForSTEMstarted in 2016 by female meteorologists.

Each year, this group dresses in purple to emphasize the need to bring more kinds of people closer to science. That’s because, in 2019, STEM representation by women was just 27% despite women making up 48% of the workforce, the US Census Bureau reported in 2021. (The genders other than male and female are not discussed in the analysis.)

Black and Hispanic workers remain underrepresented in STEM as well as other minorities, added the Pew Research Center (opens in new tab) in a post the same year.

The growing diversity in STEM will require greater representation in education, particularly at the college and university levels, Pew officials added. There are numerous initiatives underway to increase diversity, although they are quite recent and may take decades to bear fruit.

Ohio’s Center of Science and Industry (COSI) launched a Learning Lunchbox program in 2020, initially with the goal of getting food and science kits to the doorsteps of students impacted by the first pandemic in Columbus, where half of the residents are a minority and 20% live in poverty, according to 2020-21 US Census Bureau statistics. The program quickly grew nationally and then internationally once it caught the attention of NASA and the Office of the Vice President (OVP).

Last September, OVP also supported a push by several space companies (led by Blue Origin, Boeing, Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman) to bring more diversity to the space workforce by hiring beyond the Ivy League and high school engineering schools level. Sources include historically black colleges and universities, tribal colleges and universities, minority welfare institutions, community colleges and trade/vocational schools, White House officials said at the time.

Recognizing the various barriers to diversity, NASA has taken a diversity and inclusion approach along with numerous other space- and science-themed organizations around the world. Those who are math enthusiasts can easily understand the statistics that show underrepresentation.

NASA gets that too, agency chief Bill Nelson said during his annual state of NASA address last week. “We also understand that diversity drives innovation, and we are committed to strengthening our agency by prioritizing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility,” he said in a speech on Friday (March 10).

The agency is including this focus in its strategic plans, Nelson noted, especially as it plans its Artemis 2 manned lunar orbit mission in 2024 and other Artemis program missions. Saying that NASA’s workforce should reflect the people of the United States, Nelson said the agency “will continue to make history and enable the Artemis generation to do just that important work.”

If you are attracted to science or technology, keep following us, so you don’t miss the latest news and news from around the world!