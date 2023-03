Today, March 14, 2023as every year we celebrate the Pi Greek Daythat is to say Pi day. This is the anniversary dedicated to the mathematical constant Pi Greco, also known as “Archimedean constant”. The first Pi Day celebration was held in 1988 in San Franciscoon the initiative of the American physicist Larry Shaw (later awarded, not surprisingly, with the title of Prince of Pi) and since 2017 this anniversary is also officially celebrated in Italy.