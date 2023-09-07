Of Maria Giovanna Faiella

According to WHO data, in our country it would be especially useful for those with musculoskeletal problems (60% of cases). Rehabilitation, in addition to improving people’s health, “save” years lived with disabilities. Initiatives for the day. Suggested exercises for those who work at the computer

According to the World Health Organization Report, «Needs for rehabilitation services in the WHO European Region» (December 2022), more than 40 percent of the European population And in health conditions requiring physiotherapy interventions, necessary not only to avoid serious repercussions on people’s well-being, quality of life and working capacity but also to «save» years lived with disabilities. Many, however, do not receive the necessary care. In Italyaccording to WHO estimates,

may benefit from physiotherapy

about 27 million peopleof which more than 60 percent for reasons mainly related to disorders of the musculoskeletal system.

And precisely on rheumatic and musculoskeletal system pathologies, in particular arthritis, this year the world physiotherapy day which occurs there

‘September 8thaimed at making citizens and institutions aware of the contribution that this discipline can make to people’s health.

In all places of life In our country, the theme chosen by Fnofi, the National Federation of Physiotherapist Health Profession Orders (here initiatives planned in the area), is the «physiotherapy in all places of life», from hospitals to treatment and rehabilitation centres, from community houses to sports aggregation centres.

I’m in Italy over 70,000 physiotherapists enrolled in regional and provincial Orders, therefore enabled to carry out the profession. According to data from the Federation of Orders, 54.8 percent of physiotherapists work in the musculoskeletal and rheumatological fields, 17.1 in the neurological field, 13.2 in geriatrics and in “community” places, 2.9 percent care for children. The others work above all in the cardio-respiratory sector and in the critical area, 1.7 percent are engaged in sports.

The initiatives Several events are planned for World Day.

It begins on September 7 in Rome with a focus on physiotherapist training during a meeting organized by the Order of physiotherapists of Lazio (the most numerous in Italy) in collaboration with the University La Sapienza. The event, which takes place at the headquarters of the Faculty of Medicine and Surgery, from 15 to 18is open to students and professionals of the Physiotherapy degree courses of all the universities of Lazio.

Meeting with citizens in Piazza del Popolo L’September 8 in Romein Piazza del Popolo, at the gazebo of Ofi Lazio, from 9 to 20



citizens can meet the physiotherapists

For

ask for information or simply receive informative material containing, among other things, a Qr code which, referring to the national site of Fnofi, allows you to verify whether or not a professional belongs to the Order reference territory.

«We intend to draw attention to the contribution that the Physiotherapy gives both for preserve people’s good healthfor all ages, both for improve the functional recovery path in case of temporary or permanent disability – explains Annamaria Servadio, president of OFI Lazio -. The physiotherapist guarantees the person adequate and differentiated interventions in relation to the level of risk or severity of the problemalso focusing on prevention, education and the promotion of active involvement in the treatment process”.

Institutional appointments always theSeptember 8 in Romeon the initiative of OFI Lazio, a round table will be held from 9 to 13, in the Sala Mechelli of the Lazio Regional Council, with representatives of regional institutions, professional orders and associations: among other things, the reorganization of the of primary care, of initiative and proximity physiotherapya model which includes the so-called “health gyms”.

Relaxation exercises for computer workers From the preliminary results of one studywhich is building the Campus Bio-Medico University Hospital Foundation in Rome, on the prevention and treatment of musculoskeletal disorders in internal video terminals

it emerges that short and simple exercises performed daily, remaining at the desk, give significant benefits. On the occasion of the world day, the experts realized fourteen video tutorials (available on Youtube channel)

on

relaxation and stretching exercises

suggested to those who work at video terminals: from correct positioning in front of the monitor to the relaxation and stretching of the neck musclesgive it shoulder and back stretches atstretching of muscles

of the legsat the wrist mobilization. The suggested exercises, the team of physiotherapists specifies, are not a therapy and do not replace more targeted interventions that only the doctor can indicate according to the specific pathologies.