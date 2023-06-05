Mercedes, post-race by the marshals

The Spanish Grand Prix, which has given so many satisfactions to Mercedes, had an unpleasant aftermath from the commissioners. The Brackley team, in fact, violated the regulation allowing some team representatives and in particular the drivers’ physiotherapists to enter Parc Fermé.

Austria’s precedent

The team was fined 10 thousand eurosas communicated by a note from Race Direction, for the violation of the article 12.2.1 i) of the International Sporting Code and failure to comply with the post-match procedures of the Media Delegate. The same happened last year in the Austrian Grand Prix won by Charles Leclerc: at the time, even the entire podium (also made up of Max Verstappen and Lewis Hamilton) was punished with the teams fined 10,000 euros but with probation .

A lion Sunday

In this case the race stewards did not suspend the penalty, which remains of an administrative nature and does not in any way affect the sporting result of Mercedes, capable of obtaining a double podium at Montmeló: Hamilton and Russell finished second and third respectively, receiving great results from W14 2.0 for the second consecutive weekend.

The seven-time world champion even spoke of seeing the “light at the end of the tunnel“, clearly understood as a technical tunnel after a very complicated year and a half. Sir Lewis came within -12 points of Fernando Alonso’s third place in the drivers’ standings, while Russell made a splendid comeback and, all else being equal, was able to get behind Sergio Perez’s Red Bull.