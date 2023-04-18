Physiotherapist Anna Lobanova said that you can get rid of cellulite with the help of lymphatic drainage massage.

In conversation with “Gazeta.Ru” on Monday, April 17, the specialist explained that such a massage is an effective way, and noted that it increases blood circulation, improves skin tone, stretches tissues and redistributes fat cells.

Lobanova warned that this method would only help temporarily improve the appearance, since it is necessary to maintain an increase in blood circulation on a regular basis.

The physiotherapist suggested making massage a part of her regular self-care routine and encouraged her to eat right and exercise. The doctor recommended daily cardio workouts and add 2-3 strength per week to them, notes “Moscow 24”.

At home, massage can be done with foam rollers, as well as using manual massagers. According to the doctor, the rollers can stimulate lymphatic drainage in places where cellulite accumulates. kp.ru.

In March, the therapist Anastasia Timoshchenko, in an interview with life.ru pointed out that cellulite occurs when skin elasticity decreases, which can be corrected with nutrition. In particular, she advised the Mediterranean diet, which includes a large number of vegetables, fish, seafood, foods containing fiber and omega-3. “360”.

In February, nutritionist Alena Dobrovolskaya listed products that can provoke the appearance of cellulite. She attributed them to chips, fast food, crackers and other snacks. She also advised to reduce the consumption of pastries, pasta, sugar and salt. According to the doctor, mayonnaise should also be discarded and soy sauce should not be abused. RT.

In 2021, nutritionist Anastasia Tarasko explained that cellulite is a consequence of the structure of women’s subcutaneous fat. According to the nutritionist, this is overweight, swelling and underdeveloped muscle tissue, which leads to a decrease in the tone of the skin of subcutaneous fat, worsen the appearance of skin with cellulite, the TV channel notes. “Star”. A balanced diet, which includes a large number of vegetables, high-quality protein and nuts, will help normalize body weight.

Earlier, healthy nutrition specialist Natalia Calve said that breakfast cereals, white bread, sweet soda, sausage and caffeine contribute to the development of cellulite. In particular, the expert explained the harm of most cereals with multi-stage processing, a high content of sugar and refined flour, writes NSN.