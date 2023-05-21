Estadão Contenti

Estadão Content

05/21/2023 – 11:35 am

The Federal Highway Police arrested this Saturday morning, 20, the physiotherapist Nicanor dos Santos Modesto Júnior, 46 years old, accused of raping a patient in January of this year inside a hospital in São Paulo. The arrest of the suspect had already been decreed by the Court of Justice of SP in March. The seizure took place during a routine inspection by the PRF, at km 354 of BR 381, near the city of João Monlevade, in Minas Gerais.

The police reported that the arrest of Nicanor dos Santos took place after the PRF stopped a Fiat/Toro pickup truck with license plates from Camaçari, a municipality in Bahia. “During the consultation with the police systems, it was verified the existence of an Open Arrest Warrant issued by the Court of Justice/SP, by art 213 of Law 2848, in disfavor of one of the occupants of the vehicle”, said the PRF in a note. The man was taken to the João Monlevade police station.

Nicanor is accused of raping a 28-year-old patient, who was hospitalized at Hospital São Luiz, in São Paulo, after undergoing spinal surgery. The professional would have put his hand on the victim’s private parts, claiming that it was a technique to relieve muscle pain. The case took place on January 23.

In February, the Public Ministry of São Paulo filed a complaint with the Justice, which complied and issued an arrest warrant against the professional in March. The case runs in secrecy of justice.

After being denounced, Nicanor was removed from Hospital São Luiz, where he worked as an outsourced worker since the end of last year. At the time, the unit released a statement informing that an inquiry was opened and that the hospital repudiates any sexual violence.

Other cases against Nicanor for similar crimes have also been opened. In February last year, a police report was registered at the police station in Guarulhos, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo, claiming that the physiotherapist had also committed the crime of sexual abuse within the Maternidade Jesus, José e Maria, in October 2021. The maternity even said that, in 20 years of operation, it had not recorded “anything similar”.

There is still a third accusation involving professional. This is a case of abuse against a 7-year-old child in Bahia. When contacted, the Civil Police of the State of Bahia did not disclose information because of the Law on Abuse of Authority. The Court of Justice of Bahia also did not comment when questioned.























