Physiology | Women feel cold in spaces that men find pleasantly warm – there are quite natural reasons for that

When the heating season starts, the eternal debate about what is a comfortable indoor temperature begins.
For some, a good temperature is closer to 20 degrees, while for others, the most comfortable is rather 25 degrees.
Although the experience of temperature is individual, at least one clear dividing line stands out. Women get cold more sensitively and therefore feel better in warmer places than men.
