Physiology The human body saves water efficiently – Even if we sweat by the liter, we need less water than chimpanzees and gorillas

As man evolved into an endurance runner in the savannas, the body also adapted to travel a drop further, evolutionists suggest.

According to a person it would be good to drink at least a liter of water a day, according to diet and activity.

That’s pretty little in the end. New published in Current Biology research says that the human body has evolved to utilize water remarkably efficiently.

We need much less fluid to live than other great apes – i.e. chimpanzees, oranges, gorillas and bonobos.

Man gets a drop further than his cousin. The trait may have been vital when our ancestors descended from the trees and specialized in preying on dry savannas.

An international study led by U.S. anthropologists found out exactly how people’s daily water needs differ from our primate close relatives.

The study looked at water consumption and metabolism in 309 humans and 72 monkeys.

Subjects represented different professions and nationalities. There were also members of the hadza nomadic people living in the savannahs.

All the participants of the experiment enjoyed the so-called double-labeled water daily for a couple of weeks, regardless of the species. It is otherwise ordinary water, but some of the hydrogen and oxygen have been replaced by the rarer isotopes of these elements.

Urine samples can then be traced to these isotopes and calculations can be made of fluid metabolism and energy consumption. Of course, water from food was also taken into account in the study.

It turned out that humans can handle up to 30-50% less fluid relative to body size than other great apes.

Research principal factor, evolutionary anthropologist Herman Pontzer compare body fluid balance to Bathtub.

“Incoming and outgoing water needs to be in balance,” says assistant professor Pontzer at Duke University. in the bulletin.

An amount of water suitable for the body goes into the bath. If you drink too much, water will flood over the edges and the kidneys will therefore remove excess fluid.

Thirst and darkening of the urine indicate that it is worth refueling more.

Human skin has sweat glands ten times as dense as chimpanzees, for example.­

The bodies of the people who took part in the experiment circulated an average of three liters of fluid a day. Chimpanzees and gorillas needed up to six liters of fluid a day – despite the fact that a person sweats much more profusely than his cousin.

Human on the skin, the sweat glands are ten times as dense as in a chimpanzee, and in a strenuous workout, a person can lose more than two liters of fluid per hour by sweating.

In addition, the rhythm of life of chimpanzees and gorillas is quite sluggish.

“Most monkeys eat and rest for ten to twelve hours and sleep for ten hours. In fact, they only move a few hours a day, ”Pontzer says.

Man also needs less fluid relative to the amount of energy in the food than other monkeys.

So our body has evolved to use water quite sparingly. Human breast milk is also a quarter denser stuff than our close relatives.

But why? Scientists speculate that the cause can be found millions of years ago.

“Being able to sky even a little further without water has been a big advantage at a time when our ancestors began to travel through dry savannas,” Pontzer says.

One the anatomical structure that enhances the use of water is also visible in the mirror.

Namely, man has a remarkably protruding nose, which is what our close cousins ​​lack.

The nose had already developed 1.6 million years ago Homo erectus. It has since continued to grow in later people.

The air inhaled in the nostrils cools and the moisture it contains condenses on the mucous membranes. So a person recovers a little fluid with each breath.

Sometimes hears say that two or even three liters of water a day should be drunk, but there is no scientific evidence of this.

The idea that the liquid should be refueled while moving, even if not thirsty, is a myth created by sports drink manufacturers, he explained. British Medical Journal some years ago.

So science gives the same advice as common sense: then it’s worth drinking when you’re thirsty.

"A person does not have to be completely liquefied at all times. The area in which we can operate is larger than sometimes thought," comments the professor of nutrition in endurance sports Mikael Fogelholm.