Half past one the liter rule of thumb is too simple an answer to the question of how much a person should drink per day.

Published in the journal Science research showed that the need for water depends very strongly on physical activity and air temperature.

The average consumption of the subjects varied from as much as one liter to six liters per day.

Presenting a single average is therefore not very useful, says the emeritus professor of nutrition science at the University of Wisconsin-Madison Dale Schoeller in the research bulletin. He participated in the research.

Of man water is removed as urine, sweat, as water vapor when exhaling, by evaporation from the skin and with feces. Thirst and hunger drive to make up for the deficiency by drinking and eating.

Supplementation is vital, as long-term dehydration exposes you to heat stroke, kidney diseases, and failure of the heart and circulatory system.

A person can survive without drinking for only three days.

In research wanted to find out how much water people actually fill up in different conditions. Previous estimates have mainly been based on the subjects’ own reporting.

Now the research team found out about the water consumption of more than five thousand people using a rare accurate method.

There were test subjects from babies to almost centenarians in 23 countries. They were made to drink a deciliter of water in which the hydrogen atoms had been replaced with deuterium, i.e. heavy hydrogen.

The gradual disappearance of deuterium from the urine showed how fast the body’s fluids had been replaced by new water.

Subjects were measured for body composition and energy consumption, and for ambient air temperature and humidity.

The strongest water consumption was explained by physical activity. Next, gender, age and the human development index, which measures the quality of life in the country of residence, had the greatest influence.

When other factors were the same, men consumed half a liter more liquid per day than women. The athlete needed a liter more than the non-athlete.

Consumption was highest for men aged 20–30 and for women aged 25–60. In relation to the amount of water in the body, the circulation was fastest in small babies.

In countries with a low level of development, more water was consumed. Body size and outdoor temperature had a stronger influence on water consumption in poor countries than in countries where people lead a sedentary life in air-conditioned indoors.

Published in Tiede magazine 1/2023.