Monday, July 17, 2023
Physiology | Resting energy consumption has slowed down – perhaps the explanation must be sought in nutrition

by admin_l6ma5gus
July 17, 2023
in World Europe
0
You burn fewer calories lying on a hammock than before. The researcher wonders if it is somehow related to nutrition.

Our bodies works differently when resting than before, he says new research. After all, resting today burns fewer calories than it did 30 years ago.

The result was obtained when an international team of researchers analyzed the measurement results of more than 4,000 Europeans and Americans about their energy consumption.

It turned out that since the beginning of the 1990s, consumption at rest has decreased by 5.4 percent for women and 7.7 percent for men.

“The results showed that the consumption of active time has even increased slightly, but the energy consumption at rest is even lower,” Professor John Speakman said in a press release from the University of Aberdeen.

Previously for example, the prevalence of overweight has been explained mainly by eating and exercising.

It is not known why exactly resting consumes less than before. According to Speakman, the reason can be found in modern nutrition.

“We have established that the quality of fat affects the metabolism of mice. However, confirmation is needed as to whether the effect is the same in humans as well.”

If the effect is the same, the decrease in resting energy consumption could be stopped by eating less saturated fat, says Speakman. The study was published in the scientific journal Nature Metabolism.

Published in Tiede magazine 8/2023.

