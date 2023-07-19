Physiology | A young person living an unhealthy life ages faster than a young person living a healthy life – a Finnish study found out the price of partying

Parties cheer up life, but moderation should be kept in mind.

In their twenties, young people who live unhealthily during puberty are clearly older in terms of their biological age than those who lived more healthily, according to a Finnish study.

Experiments and confusions often belong to youth. However, the rapid growth phase of puberty is a critical time for development, and bad lifestyles can have long-lasting effects on our bodies.

Unhealthy lifestyle and overweight in youth accelerate aging already early in adulthood, discovered doctoral researcher Anna Kankaanpää From the University of Jyväskylä’s Faculty of Sports Science and Gerontology Research Center.