Physiology | A woman's tears soothe a man, it was revealed in a practical test

The calming effect is felt through the sense of smell.

From movies in a familiar scene, insults are hurled, the man's forehead veins boil and his hands are clenched into fists.

The atmosphere gets tighter and tighter until the woman sobs and covers her face with her hands. The man's expression melts.

Tears evoke empathy. Seeing a broken person may be enough for this, but there is another, more primitive route to communication. It passes through the nose, according to the results published in the scientific journal PLOS Biology from the research.

With tears odor compounds are known to have a variety of effects on rodents. Among other things, they prevent male aggression.

Some rodents even go so far as to cover themselves with their own tears to protect themselves from attacks by dominant individuals.

People too tears have been found to lower testosterone levels in men. However, the entire chain of events from tears to behavior has not been studied in humans before.

Now the Weizmann Institute Shani Agron and colleagues have confirmed with behavioral experiments that tears actually reduce male aggression.

Men were made to smell tears collected from women after an emotional reaction. At the same time, they played a computer game designed to measure aggression. Aggressiveness decreased by about 44 percent.

The men's brain images showed that smelling tears woke up a brain area that reduced the activity of the brain area connected to aggression.

The researchers also tested the effect of tears in cell culture. Thus, they identified four human olfactory receptors that respond to tears.

So it seems that smells also play an important role in regulating human aggressiveness – and this is exactly one of the purposes of crying.

Researchers doubtthat other than women's tears would affect men in the same way.

However, this is difficult to confirm because men shed tears much more frequently for research purposes.

When sensitive crying volunteers were sought for the study, only a few men signed up, and not enough revenue could be collected from them.

Out of about a hundred women, only six managed to shed enough tears. They were attracted by, among other things, sad films.

Published in Tiede magazine 2/2024.