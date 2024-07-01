Physiology | A new study sheds light on the function of the nerve endings of the clitoris and penis

Physiology|The nerve endings react to the vibration and cause, for example, an erection.

Read the summary The summary is made by artificial intelligence and checked by a human. A new study reveals the importance of the nerve endings of the penis and clitoris in sex. Krause’s balls detect vibration and light touch in the genitals. The glomeruli are similar in mice and humans, and their activation leads to sexual pleasure. The research may help develop treatment for sexual disorders in the future.

New the study provides additional information on the functioning of the nerve endings located in the penis and clitoris.

Special nerve cell structures in the genitals detect vibration and light touch. According to research, they play an essential part in sex.

A study based on mouse experiments was published In the journal Nature. It was also covered in Nature in the news mixed in the analysis.

The results were preliminarily presented in the biorxiv pre-publication service last year. The article just published has been peer-reviewed.

So the so-called Krause bodies or clusters were originally discovered in humans more than 160 years ago. German anatomical researcher Wilhelm Krause introduced them in 1860.

Krause’s nodules are found in the genitals and other parts of the body where the skin and mucous membrane meet, for example in the areas of the lips and eyes.

The corpus callosum consists of a nerve cell and the supporting cells that form its sac. The structure resembles a long hanging wire connected to a light bulb.

Krause’s scrotum has been studied significantly less than similar structures elsewhere in the body. For example, more is known about Pacini’s and Ruffin’s cells, which are related to the tactile sensations of the hands.

Harvard research by university researchers examined Krause’s pieces using, among other things, dyeing techniques. By coloring, the structures and activation of the pieces were revealed.

The nerve endings of the penis and clitoris were mechanically irritated with different vibration frequencies and with a cotton swab and a brush. The balls were most sensitive to vibrations of 40–80 hertz.

Vibration of this frequency is generated in intimate skin contact. The same frequency range is commonly used in sex toys.

Examining the shapes of Krause’s balls in mice also revealed that they are strikingly similar to human balls.

Krause clusters were also studied using optogenetics, i.e. by sensitizing neurons to light.

Illumination of the glomeruli of the penis led to an erection and vaginal contraction of the glomeruli of the clitoris.

In addition, sexual behavior was examined in mice lacking Krause’s cells.

The sex drive of such male mice was not weaker than usual, but the sexual ability was. They mated with females less often or for a shorter time and ejaculated less often.

female mice, who lacked the balls, were more reluctant to have sex and allowed fewer and shorter intercourses.

According to the researchers, this may indicate that in males the sense of smell is more essential, while in females touching the genitals is central.

It is possible that by sniffing the female’s genitals, the males activate their partner’s Krause’s cells.

In research found that the density of Krause’s globules is 15 times greater in the clitoris than in the penis.

A large number of cells in a small area explains the enormous sensitivity of the organ.

However, the balls are missing from the vagina. This raises questions about how female genital structures affect sexual satisfaction and whether women are able to experience a wider range of sensations compared to men.

In research more evidence was also obtained about the importance of a certain ion channel, Piezo2, for mating and sexual pleasure.

In addition, the glomeruli were found to lead to a specific location in the spine, near the center, which has been found to be responsible for the ejaculation reflex.

Knowledge of the mechanisms of sexual intercourse may help to develop treatment for sexual disorders in the future.