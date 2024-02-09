Hideo Kojima he revealed on his YouTube channel that the fear of death was one of the motivations that pushed him towards PHYSINT. The developer revealed that in 2020 he had some serious health problems, which he had to face isolated from everyone due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Kojima-san revealed that those moments were really hard for him, so much so think you can never go back to work and to have even written a will.

It was the realization of how fragile life is and that people die that motivated him in this new project. The developer has in fact revealed that he has decided to change his priorities and listen to the requests of his fanswho have long wanted a new genre title”Action Espionage”. And although he wants to carry out new projects in the future, he has decided to take a look at the past for PHYSINT.

Kojima-san also revealed that over the years he has received many requests from Hollywood to make a film, but he has rejected them all. Having established his own company KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS he believes that it is impossible for him to take a break for a year or two to work on a film project, given that the software house would collapse. It was none other than none other who reassured him in his decisions Guillermo del Torowho simply told him that his games are already on the same level as Hollywood films and that he should continue on his path.

We can only hope that Kojima-san reveals more information about the mysterious man soon PHYSINT.

Source: KOJIMA PRODUCTIONS Street Gematsu