In fact, Kojima has revealed that actual production will begin as soon as work on Death Stranding 2: On the Beach is completed , arriving in 2025 as revealed by the latest trailer presented during the event. In short, considering the development times of modern triple A games, it is plausible that the launch of Physint will take place at the end of the life cycle of the PS5, if not even on a potential PS6.

The January 2024 State of Play ended with a surprise announcement from Hideo Kojima . The famous game designer has in fact revealed that he is working on Physint a new action and spy game (does it remind you of a certain Metal Gear Solid?) made with the “full support” from Sony which means it will be a PS5 exclusive game… or the Japanese company's next console.

The first details revealed by Hideo Kojima

Although the announcement was not accompanied by trailers or images that would allow us to get an idea of ​​Physint, Hideo Kojima stated that this game will represent the culmination of his career, will exploit cutting-edge technology and will make use of talents from all over the world. world.

He added that it will be “an interactive game, but also a film at the same time, in terms of look, story, themes, cast, acting and sound. We hope to transcend the barriers between film and video games.”

As previously mentioned, Physint will enter full production after the launch of Death Stranding 2, so it's likely that we'll have to wait a long time to find out more.