Physics The world’s most accurate watches can search for dark matter and test natural constants

An atomic clock ticking a trillion times a second may soon reveal whether the speed of light changes over time and whether dark matter affects the mass of an electron.

If the most accurate clock in the world would have fallen from the early days of the universe, it would advance or leave only half a second today.

It is an atomic clock that ticks trillions of times a second and measures gravity, temperatures and movement in addition to time.

Official world time is measured by comparing several atomic clocks around the world. Finland also has its own atomic clocks at the Center for Metrology (Mikes) in Otaniemi, Espoo.

They measure time to the nearest billionth of a second, and differences in their frequencies are known to the nearest 15 digits.

But what if the clock could be even more accurate?

Sundial, water clock, hourglass, wristwatch.

When people first began to measure time, they watched the Sun and the starry sky passing through the sky. Today, the most accurate timekeepers in the world are atomic clocks developed in the 1950s.

An atomic clock measures time according to the frequency at which the electrons in the atoms oscillate. Vibration occurs when the electrons in atoms move from one energy level to another.

Atoms can be in two energy states, the moment of transitions between which cannot be predicted. Atoms still vibrate steadily like a pendulum clock. The movement is just a lot faster, a trillion times a second.

Read more: Quantum physics is irrational, but it works – phenomena are harnessed to the best measuring devices and soon to computers

The first generation atomic clocks are counted by elemental cesium atoms whose electron oscillation is monitored by microwaves.

The vibration of the cesium-133 isotope has been used in the official definition of a second in the SI system since 1967. When the microwave corresponding to the vibration has oscillated 9,192,631,770 times, one second has elapsed.

Such a clock is so accurate that it takes a hundred million years before it leaves or advances by one second. Cesium clocks are still the official timepieces, although researchers have developed more accurate measuring devices.

Another generation optical atomic clocks reduce the vibration of atoms with laser beams instead of microwaves. Atoms are trapped by lasers or an electric field, and the vibration of the electrons is lowered against visible light.

The wavelengths of light can be tuned to microwaves more accurately, reducing measurement errors in cesium clocks. It enables more accurate time measurement. For example, strontium and ytterbium atoms are used as pacemakers.

An optical strontium clock is 100,000 times faster than official cesium clocks.­

The electrons in the strontium atoms vibrate nearly 430 trillion times per second, the ytterbium more than 518 trillion times. The ytterbium clock thus runs at a rate more than 500 trillion times faster than an ordinary wall clock, whose hand moves forward every second.

Currently, the U.S. Center for Metrology (NIST) is responsible for the most accurate clock world record. Its best atomic clocks make a mistake of about 32 billion a year.

So they are not completely reliable either. Is it possible to even develop a perfect clock?

“It depends on whether an atom or other mechanism is found in nature in which this oscillation frequency would remain the same forever, ”says Mikes, a specialist researcher Anders Wallin.

VTT’s Center for Metrology (Mikes) measures Finland’s official time in Otaniemi, Espoo.­

According to Wallin, optical atomic clocks are now being developed from two different starting points. The second seeks to capture only one electrically charged atom, the ion. By measuring changes in its energy state, the aim is to deduce its frequency.

The problem with single atom clocks is that there is a lot of uncertainty associated with the measurements. When measuring a single atom, one encounters the laws of the quantum world, according to which it is not possible to deduce from the state of a particle at one moment what its state is next.

Atom behaves when measured like a coin tossed into the air, which can have both a crown and a clave with equal probability. Determining the average oscillation frequency thus requires numerous measurements, which stretches the measurement times.

To reduce quantum noise, tens of thousands or millions of atoms can be captured at a time, with their vibration being measured simultaneously. In this case, it is possible to estimate the frequency at which electrons oscillate faster than a single atom.

Clocks that measure millions of atoms, according to Wallin, have their own difficulties. Each atom must succeed in creating conditions similar to its tism without external disturbances.

There are others approaches have certainly been tried. Researchers at Massachusetts University of Technology, or MIT, succeeded in developing the interleaving of an atomic clock that takes advantage of a phenomenon familiar from the quantum world.

The researchers developed an optical atomic clock that measures the vibration of 350 interleaved ytterbium atoms using a laser beam. When atoms interleave, they share the same quantum state, that is, they are interdependent.

By interleaving, it is possible to obtain more accurate information from a smaller number of atoms in a short time. According to the researchers, the interleaving of atoms quadrupled their measurement speed. The longer the measurements continue, the more accurate the results.

Published in the journal Nature in December research according to MIT, the interleaving technology developed by MIT would allow the best atomic clocks to have a measurement accuracy that would advance or leave only one hundred milliseconds from the early days of the universe.

According to Wallin, it is not yet certain which way will ultimately lead to the most accurate measurement results and possibly displace cesium clocks used as official timepieces.

There are also completely new types of nuclear clocks under development, in which energy level variations are measured in the nucleus of an atom instead of its electrons.

“When measurements are made hidden in the middle of an atom, the clock would not be so sensitive to external disturbances.”

“ Atomic clocks can be used to detect submarines, oil fields and even old sewer pipes.

Atomic clocks are already so accurate today that they can measure much more than time.

The SI unit system was reformed in 2019. The second is now used as the basis for defining the other five basic units, the meter, the kilogram, the ampere, the kelvin, and the candela.

Clocks are used, among other things, in satellite positioning, which requires very precise timing in order to work.

The satellites come with an atomic clock that sends a signal to the gps receiver at certain intervals. It makes it possible to deduce the exact location of a phone or navigator, for example.

In addition, atomic clocks may be used for example, to detect submarines, oil fields, and even old sewer pipes. This is because gravity affects time and mass in turn affects gravity. Thus, time passes faster or slower depending on how weak or strong the gravitational field passes.

“If there is a sufficiently accurate atomic clock, it is actually possible to measure any time-related phenomenon, such as dark matter or gravitational waves,” says a lecturer at the University of Helsinki. Kimmo Tuominen.

“ Is the speed of light always the same, or can it change as the universe ages?

In the dark matter is believed to make up the majority of the universe, although it has not yet been directly detectable. Dark matter is needed because visible matter alone cannot explain the magnitude of the gravitational force that holds galaxies together.

Scientists have been figuring out for years what dark matter is. Many believe that dark matter can be explained by a similar theory to the structure of ordinary matter, particle physics.

In some models, the particle of dark matter corresponds approximately to the mass of one proton, while in others the dark matter is clearly heavier or lighter than this.

“In such models of ultra-light dark matter, it is thought that dark matter causes temporal changes in some natural constants, such as the mass of an electron. The measurement of atomic clocks is based on the transition frequency between two energy states, which in turn depends on the mass of the electron, ”says Tuominen.

“So if we could measure these relationships between frequencies very accurately, we would find out if they can see the effect of ultra-light dark matter.”

Eventually a sufficiently accurate atomic clock could thus be used to test various natural constants.

Is the speed of light always the same, or can it change as the universe ages? Does the mass of an electron always remain unchanged, or can it vary, for example, under the influence of dark matter?

“Natural constants are used to be kept constant. If such measurements were to show that the principle of equivalence underlying the whole theory of proportionality is not true, the consequences would be enormous. ‘