Physics The violent encounter between the black hole and the star created a ghost particle that ran through space all the way to Earth

A black hole tore a distant star. The resulting high-energy neutrino was observed in Antarctica.

Somewhere in a distant galaxy 750 million light-years away, a supermassive black hole tore into shards a star drifted too close.

The encounter of a black hole and a star caused a huge burst of energy that plunged a series of elementary particles called neutrinos.

They glorified at almost the speed of light through space and all the way to Earth. One of these particles was then left in the wounds of an observer in Antarctica.

At issue is only the second time that scientists have succeeded in tracing the origin of a cosmic neutrino traveling from outside the solar system.

The finding is significant, as the detection of such cosmic neutrinos is one of the greatest challenges in particle science. Until now, their origin has been largely a mystery.

Research was published In the journal Nature Astronomy.

Neutrinos are elementary particles, that is, matter in its smallest form. Together with the other elementary particles, they form all matter.

Neutrinos are the second most common particles in the universe after light particles, or photons. They are just about everywhere: even today, a huge number of neutrinos swarm across the earth, and billions of them pass through you every second.

Neutrinos are difficult to detect because they cannot be directly observed.

The neutrino detector is based on the neutrino hitting the water molecule of ice, creating another particle. The radiation caused by its movement can be detected.­

Neutrino only becomes visible when it collides with other particles, such as protons in the constituents of an atom. The collision creates new particles that can be detected by particle detectors.

However, such encounters occur very rarely. Neutrinos are so small that in the form of a sphere their diameter would be 0.00 trillion to one hundredth of a centimeter.

They have no electric charge, so they are not affected by electric fields and magnets. In terms of mass, they are so insignificant that even gravity has little effect on them.

Its size therefore, neutrinos are perhaps the most penetrating substance in the universe, like ghosts that pass through almost any substance without leaving a trace.

As the neutrino fires into motion, it will fly straight through space and continue its journey forever.

In order to stop a neutrino, a huge amount of substance is needed. The Icecube Observatory in Antarctica catches neutrinos with more than 5,000 light detectors dug inside the ice over an area of ​​one cubic kilometer.

The majority of neutrinos come from the Earth’s atmosphere, where they are formed by collisions between gases and cosmic particles. Neutrinos also arise from nuclear reactions, such as the Sun.

The solar system neutrinos coming from outside are called high-energy, cosmic neutrinos. A dozen of them are observed every year. Only twice have scientists succeeded in tracing the origin of the cosmic neutrino.

The most recent discovery was made in the fall of 2019. In October, a neutrino detector captured a flash that was thought to have traveled to Earth somewhere farther from space. Scientists alerted a group of astronomers who aimed their telescopes in the direction of the neutrino’s starting point.

They found a star in the area that was just drifting into the palate of a supermassive black hole. The violent encounter between the black hole and the star caused a huge burst of energy that could be detected from Earth.

High energy the formation of a neutrino requires a particle, usually a proton, that accelerates at a higher rate than usual and then collides with another particle, such as a proton or photon.

The collision breaks up the particle into its smaller particles, including neutrinos.

There are only a few events thought to be found in the universe that can act as such cosmic particle accelerators. Based on a recent observation, it would appear that the encounter between a star and a black hole is one of them.

The black hole has been revealed to be the starting point for the cosmic neutrino in the past. Scientists were able to trace the origin of the cosmic neutrino for the first time in 2017. That’s when Icecube grabbed a glimpse of a Moon-sized area near the constellation of Orion.

Astronomers aimed their telescopes at the sky and, less than a billion light-years away, found a black hole in the center of the galaxy in a differently radiantly plunging blaze.