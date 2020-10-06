Physics The Nobel Prize in Physics is awarded today – Live broadcast at 12:45 p.m.

Researchers in both galaxies and nanotubes have been bet on the winners.

Of the year The winners of the 2020 Nobel Prize in Physics will be announced today in Stockholm at 12.45 Finnish time. Follow the live broadcast of the launch event from the link above.

The prize can be divided between up to three winners. The winners in the preliminary betting have been predicted to be researchers of nonlinear dynamics and chaotic systems, developers of nanoscale carbon and boron nitride tubes, and explanators of galaxy evolution and cosmic structures. So the award can go to a very wide range of research.

The winner will be chosen by the Nobel Committee of the Royal Swedish Academy of Sciences, which currently has eight members.

This the year’s Nobel term began yesterday with the announcement of the winners of the Medical Prize. They got it Harvey J. Alter, Michael Houghton and Charles M. Rice finding hepatitis C virus.

The chemistry prize will be awarded on Wednesday. Then it’s time for the most well-known awards for the general public: the Literature Prize on Thursday and the Peace Prize on Friday.

Next Monday, the Nobel Prize in Economics, the Swedish central bank, will be decided Alfred Nobelin in remembrance of.

Alfred Nobel was a Swedish chemist and engineer who lived from 1833 to 1896, enriched by his invention of dynamite and ordered the establishment of a prize-giving foundation in his will.

Coronavirus pandemic has brought science and research into the spotlight this year, but it doesn’t show up directly in the selections.

Validation of findings takes a long time, and the Nobel Prize is usually awarded only years or decades after the original study.

The Nobel Foundation has canceled a celebration in December where the Nobel Prizes have traditionally been awarded. Between 1901 and 2020, 113 Nobel Prizes in physics have been awarded. As some of the prizes have been distributed, there are a total of 213 winners.

The prizes are each worth ten million Swedish kronor, or about 950,000 euros.