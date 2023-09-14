Physics | The metal repaired its own cracks – the result was unexpected in every way

Something an unprecedented thing happened in the laboratory of the Sandia research center of the US federal government, when physicists were doing research with a tiny piece of metal.

When they tested it, they stretched it so that hairline cracks formed in it.

There was nothing amazing about the cracks. What was surprising, however, was that one of the cracks returned to being intact all by itself. As if the metal had soldered itself together.

“It was incredible to watch. We have shown that metals have an intrinsic, natural ability to heal themselves, at least in nanoscale stress damage,” tells Materials Scientist at Sandia Brad Boyce in the bulletin.

Researchers did their experiments with a 40 nanometer platinum crystal. They pulled it from opposite sides 200 times per second using a method that utilizes an electron microscope.

The purpose was only to study how cracks appear in a piece of metal and how they expand.

To the researchers’ surprise, the end of one of the cracks fused back together 40 minutes after the experiment began. There was no trace of the damage. The crack continued to grow from the other end.

Result was also theoretically unexpected.

Some basic equations of materials science rule out the possibility that a crack in the metal could repair itself.

Ten years ago, now a professor at Texas A&M University Michael Demkowicz however, published a theory based on computer modeling, according to which, under certain conditions, the cracks created by the load in the metal could be restored.

Now published in the journal Nature research finally showed that the theory seems to be correct.

“We really didn’t expect that,” says Boyce.

When Boyce reported his group’s surprising finding to Demkowicz, who repeated the experiment on a computer model.

The repetition confirmed that it was the same phenomenon that he had described in his theory.

When loaded for a long time, the metal gets tired, and microscopic cracks can appear in it, which grow larger over time.

In the end, the metal structure can fail. If the phenomenon of self-healing could be harnessed for beneficial use, countless metal structures from electronics to bridges and airplanes would be made safer.

The journey to possible practical applications requires a lot of further research. The phenomenon took place in an airless state in a nanoscale crystal, and it is not yet known whether it could be achieved in ordinary metals with air around them.

Published in Tiede magazine 10/2023.