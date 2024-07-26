Speaking of specular elastic collisions, the closest thing to the impact of a billiard ball against a table rail is the impact of tennis balls against the court, which we saw in the previous installment. As we discussed then, the probability that directing the beam of a flashlight at a wall will form the well-known circle of light on it is, paradoxically, zero. In fact, for the spot of light to be a perfect circle, the axis of the flashlight (that is, of its light cone) must be perpendicular to the plane, and since its possible angles of incidence are infinite, the probability that said angle is exactly 90° is zero.

We can be certain that the spot of light from the flashlight will be an ellipse; although not mathematically certain, because if the flashlight is tilted enough so that one generatrix of its light cone is parallel to the wall (see illustration in the previous installment), a parabola will be formed. This means that if the opening of the light beam is about 30°, the flashlight will have to be tilted about 75° with respect to the perpendicular for the ellipse to form. open and becomes a parable.

Moving from the white print of the flashlight to the black print of the hawk’s eye, a prior pragmatic consideration is necessary: ​​if the print did not correspond exactly with the contact area of ​​the ball with the court, it would not be valid for arbitration, since often the difference between the in and the out It’s a matter of millimetres. How does Hawkeye generate the impact image from the information on the speed and trajectory of the ball provided by ten strategically placed cameras? I haven’t had the opportunity to study this in depth, but it could be an interesting topic for future posts.

If the tennis ball were to pass cleanly and without resistance through the plane of the court, it would form an elliptical hole whose minor axis would be equal to the diameter of the ball and whose major axis would be longer the more oblique the trajectory of impact. Unless it were to hit vertically, in which case the hole would be a circle with a diameter equal to that of the ball. By mirror symmetry, it is possible to imagine that a perfectly elastic impact would produce the same imprint as an ideal perforation of the plane. But the impact of a real tennis ball is not perfectly elastic, not to mention the effect (Magnus)so perhaps the perfect black ellipse of the hawk’s eye is not so exact, which, in some extreme cases, could have led to some refereeing injustice.

Carambola!: from tennis to billiards

A real-world analogy takes us from the tennis court to the pool hall. When a billiard ball (without spin) hits a cushion on the table, which is reflects Just like a ray of light in a flat mirror, it is inevitable to recall the well-known classic billiards problem: at what point on the lower rail must ball A hit ball B in order to hit ball B? What if before reaching ball B, ball A has to touch two rails, the lower one and the one on the right? Even more difficult: what is the shortest path by which ball A can hit ball B after hitting three of the rails?

If instead of a normal (rectangular) billiard table the balls were on a circular table, we would have a billiards version of the well-known circular mirror problem of Alhazen, the great Arab mathematician, physicist and astronomer of the 11th century, famous for his work on catoptrics (mirror optics) and considered one of the main precursors of the scientific method. But that is another article.

