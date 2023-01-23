Physics | Physicists mimicked the Big Bang – a miniature universe formed from potassium atoms

The universe there is little evidence of the first moments. According to the prevailing opinion, the universe was born from an extremely hot and dense space about 13.8 billion years ago.

The initial state was preceded or followed by inflation, i.e. the very rapid expansion of the universe. However, no one knows for sure how this inflationary phase played out.

Now a German research team is looking for an answer by simulating the conditions after the Big Bang in the laboratory.

For researchers it is unclear what the space-time was like in those first moments and what the laws of physics were then.

Physicist at the University of Heidelberg Nicholas Liebster and his colleagues developed a so-called quantum field simulator, with which different models of the universe could be tested in a controlled manner.

The team built their mini-universe from 20,000 potassium atoms frozen near absolute zero.

In a frozen environment, the atoms formed a Bose-Einstein condensate, i.e. a state of matter in which a large number of particles begin to behave like a single particle.

Condensate was also a superfluid, i.e. a substance that has no internal friction at all and is therefore in constant motion in all directions.

The mini-universe was shaped like a two-dimensional pancake. The function of light was provided by sound waves, since they have the same properties as light waves and behave in the same way.

When the mini-universe was ready, the researchers began to test the theories describing the expansion of the universe and the curvature of space-time.

Was the expansion accelerating, steady, or declining? And was space-time flat or spherical, or was it more like a saddle?

The researchers were able to direct the liquid into the desired formations and control the speed of its spread. Finally, they sent sound waves through the liquid to see how they behaved in each model of the universe.

Atoms the behavior in the experiment corresponded to the predictions of the theoretical models, the group reports In the journal Nature.

So far, however, the experiment has not given an answer as to whether any of the current theories are right or wrong.

“It basically confirmed that our simulator works at all,” Liebster told For Vice magazine.

“Next, we can start asking questions that go beyond current theories.”

Published in Tiede magazine 1/2023.