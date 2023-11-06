Modern physics can explain everything, from spin from the smallest particle to the behavior of entire galaxy clusters. But can’t explain life. There is no formula that establishes the difference between a piece of living matter and a dead one. Life seems to mysteriously “arise” from non-living components, such as elementary particles. The theory of assembly, whose basic lines have been recently published in Nature, is a bold approach to explaining life at the most fundamental scale. It is based on two key concepts: complexity and information (such as that contained in DNA). The new theory allows us to understand how both arise in chemical systems.

“Emergency” is a word that physicists use to explain something that is greater than the sum of its parts. For example, how water can be perceived as wet when the individual water molecules are not. Humidity, then, is an emergent property. Although it is a mathematically elegant theory, it can only be reliable if it is tested in the laboratory. For the abstractions of the assembly hypothesis to be grounded in chemical reality, it is essential to perform carefully designed experiments, such as the one my colleagues and I are conducting.

At the core of assemblage theory is the idea that objects can be defined not as immutable entities, but through the history of how they were formed. This brings us to the processes by which complex configurations are built from simpler building blocks. The theory proposes an “assembly index” that quantifies the minimum steps, or the shortest path, needed to build an object. This measure measures the degree of “selection” essential to produce a set of objects, in reference to the memory – such as DNA – necessary to create living beings.

After all, living beings do not arise spontaneously, like helium in stars. They require DNA as a template to create new versions.

Fifteen steps to create a molecule of life

But how could these theoretical constructions be experimentally verified? A key aspect of the new theory It has already been tested in our laboratory. This involves determining the assembly index using mass spectrometry, an analytical tool that allows measuring the relationship between the mass and charge of molecules.

By fragmenting molecules and analyzing their mass spectra we can estimate their assembly rate. That is, we can literally see how many steps the different fragments need to join together and form a given molecule. This index can also be measured with other techniques, such as infrared spectroscopy and nuclear magnetic resonance spectroscopy.

In our research we have been able to determine the assembly rate for a series of molecules, in the laboratory and through computational simulations. Our work demonstrates that molecules associated with life, such as hormones and metabolites (products of metabolic reactions), are actually more complex and require more information to assemble than molecules that are not exclusively linked to life, such as carbon dioxide. carbon.

In fact, we have shown that an assembly rate greater than 15 steps is only found in the molecules related to living beings, as the theory suggests.

The assembly hypothesis also proposes ideas about the origin of life that can be tested. As he postulates, there is a point at which molecules become so complex that they begin to use information to make copies of themselves – they suddenly require memory and information – a kind of threshold at which life emerges from non-life.

Ultimately, it may happen that non-biological systems acquire selection capacity and minimal memory (just as the Sun formed the planets by gathering a large amount of mass). But the existence of living organisms or the technology they create, from Lego to space science, is not possible without high levels of memory and selection capacity.

chemical soup

We plan to further investigate this origin of life by creating a kind of chemical soup in our laboratory. In such a soup, entirely new molecules could be created over time, either by adding various reagents or by chance, while we control their assembly rate and the growth of the system. By adjusting reaction rates and conditions, we could study that fascinating transition point from non-life to life, and find out if it follows the predictions of assembly theory.

We are also designing “chemical soup generators,” which mix simple chemicals to make complex ones. These generators can help us better understand how complexity can be built with assembly theory and how selection can be initiated outside of biology.

This could give us some clue about how life first evolved, starting with minimal selection and then requiring more and more. Under identical conditions, are objects constructed in predictable ways? Or does chance come into play at some point? This would help us understand whether the emergence of life is deterministic and predictable or, on the contrary, more chaotic.

Assembly theory could be applied beyond molecules, inspiring studies on other systems that depend on combinations, such as aggregates of materials, polymers, or artificial chemistry. This could lead to new scientific insights or technological innovations. It could reveal subtle patterns by which molecules above a minimum assembly rate possess certain properties disproportionately.

It would also be possible to use the theory to study evolution itself. Researchers could explore the role of cell fragments in the process of forming an overall cell, themselves arising from smaller molecules that combine to form amino acids and nucleotides. Tracing the emergence of metabolic and genetic networks in this way could offer clues to transitions in evolutionary history.

Tracking how objects are assembled requires precise experimental monitoring, but it can be worth it. Assemblage theory promises a radically new understanding of matter, with the possibility of discovering universal principles of hierarchical construction that transcend biology.

Complex configurations of matter may not be immutable objects, but rather points of reference in an open process of construction that propagates through time. The universe may obey certain physical laws, but it is ultimately creative.

Lee Cronin He is a researcher at the University of Glasgow

This article was originally published in The Conversation.

