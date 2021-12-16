Physics Aalto University researchers revolve around the basic principle of quantum mechanics – the result was awarded the breakthrough of the year in the field of physics

In the study, larger pieces were interlaced than considered possible. The interlaced pieces seem to form a common system, even though they are physically separated.

Aalto UniversityTON professor of physics Mika A. Sillanpää the group’s publication has been awarded the International Society of Physicists Physics World magazine award as a breakthrough of the year.

The publication concerned an experiment in which the Sillanpää group toured a study on the basic principles of quantum mechanics. Heisenberg the principle of inaccuracy. According to it, in the quantum world, the velocity and position of a particle can never be measured simultaneously. The principle was named after a German physicist Werner Heisenberg by.

It is an inviolable law of nature due to the sensitivity of the quantum world. Measurement itself interferes with quantum phenomena. For example, when measuring the location of a particle, it is at the same time forced into a small space, which inevitably increases in velocity.

However, this principle can be circumvented, a study published in May showed. The study was published by one of the most respected scientific journals in the world Science

Aallon the study used two quantum membranes called drums. The width of the membranes was about one-fifth the thickness of the hair. It sounds small, but is huge on a quantum scale.

They were made to interleave, that is, a kind of common quantum space in which they behave like a single particle.

The interleaving of such large pieces, which are basically visible to the human eye, is a significant result.

It challenges the traditional view of the scale of the boundary between quantum phenomena and mundane reality, the explanatory memorandum to the award stated.

Interlaced the drums were made to vibrate in opposite phases. When one membrane was at one extreme of the movement, the other was at the other extreme, respectively.

Due to the inaccuracy principle, the position and speed of both drums could not be measured simultaneously. Scientists circumvented this rule by simultaneously measuring the speed of drum A and the position of drum B.

Since the movement of the drums was identical, the speed of the movement of the drum B could also be deduced from the speed of the movement of the drum A. In this way, both the exact speed and the position of the drum B could be measured at the same time. .

Mika A. Sillanpää studies quantum phenomena at Aalto University.

The end of the bridge in addition, the award-winning team had a starting position as an assistant professor at Aalto Laure Mercier de Lépinay and Doctor Caspar Ockeloen-Korppi as well as the researcher who developed the theoretical model of the experiment Matt Woolley From the University of New South Wales in Australia.

The Physics World Award is given to research that contributes significantly to science or applications.

Previous prizes have included the first picture of a black hole and an observationgravitational waves. The latter later also received the Nobel Prize.

In addition to Aalto’s research, a group from the U.S. National Institute of Standards and Technology, which also studies quantum interleaving, was awarded.

Next The bridgehead group seeks to observe the effect of gravity in a quantum mechanical system.

“This is one of the biggest open questions in the field of physics,” says Sillanpää.

Only a few research groups around the world do research like the Sillanpää group. One reason for this is the difficulty of the experimental setups. Preparing for the exams requires a lot of time and engineering work.

Experiments are basic research that does not directly target applications. However, it is possible that mechanical vibrators could be helpful in the development of quantum computers in the future, for example.

